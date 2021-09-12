Atlee's film starring Shah Rukh Khan is inspired from Money Heist?

Atlee's film starring Shah Rukh Khan is inspired from Money Heist?

The subplot of the film is reportedly inspired by the monster hit show 'Money Heist'

Shah Rukh Khan and Álvaro Morte. Photo: Collected
Shah Rukh Khan and Álvaro Morte. Photo: Collected

Director Atlee has reportedly roped in Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the film titled 'Jawan.'

The subplot of the film is reportedly inspired by the monster hit show money heist, reports Industry Insider.

Atlee Kumar is best known for making films in Tamil. "Bigli" and "Mersal" are some of the recent hits from the director.

Industry insider, Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted Atlee's films subplot might be inspired by Money heist. Though the tweet hardly has any weight, Shah Rukh Khan's presence in Atlee's next is quite confirmed.

The actor is said to join Atlee in Pune soon for the filming of their upcoming movie, reports Pinkvilla.

The Bollywood megastar is currently on the verge of wrapping up the shooting of his upcoming film 'Pathan' starring Deepika Padukon.

 

