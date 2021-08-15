Arnold Schwarzenegger says 'screw your freedom' to anti-maskers

Glitz

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 01:17 pm

Related News

Arnold Schwarzenegger says 'screw your freedom' to anti-maskers

"You have the freedom to wear no mask -- but you know something? You're a schmuck for not wearing a mask"

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 01:17 pm
Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo: Collected
Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo: Collected

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has called out anti-maskers in an interview.

The "Terminator" star was a part of a CNN panel to discuss misinformation and Covid-19 precautions, reports Wion news.

"There is a virus here. It kills people and the only way we prevent it is: get vaccinated, wear masks, do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about, 'Well my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.' No, screw your freedom," Schwarzenegger said.

Watch the CNN panel discussion here 

"You have the freedom to wear no mask -- but you know something? You're a schmuck for not wearing a mask. Because you are supposed to protect your fellow Americans around you," he added.

He went on to add, "This is the same thing with the virus. You cannot go and not put the mask on because when you breathe, you can infect someone else. And you can infect someone that then gets sick and may die."

"There's no one that knows more about a bicep than I do because I studied this issue for 50 years and the same is also with the virus. The people out there, the experts, they study this year after year," he said of the health experts sharing preventative measures pertaining to the virus.

"This will help us beat this terrible virus. The science is unanimous: if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and can reopen safely," tweeted Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger will soon be seen in an untitled spy-adventure series opposite Monica Barbaro

Arnold Schwarzenegger / anti-maskers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

18h | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

18h | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

18h | Videos
TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie