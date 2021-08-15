Arnold Schwarzenegger says 'screw your freedom' to anti-maskers

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has called out anti-maskers in an interview.

The "Terminator" star was a part of a CNN panel to discuss misinformation and Covid-19 precautions, reports Wion news.

"There is a virus here. It kills people and the only way we prevent it is: get vaccinated, wear masks, do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about, 'Well my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.' No, screw your freedom," Schwarzenegger said.

Watch the CNN panel discussion here

Video of With Freedom comes Responsibility

"You have the freedom to wear no mask -- but you know something? You're a schmuck for not wearing a mask. Because you are supposed to protect your fellow Americans around you," he added.

He went on to add, "This is the same thing with the virus. You cannot go and not put the mask on because when you breathe, you can infect someone else. And you can infect someone that then gets sick and may die."

"There's no one that knows more about a bicep than I do because I studied this issue for 50 years and the same is also with the virus. The people out there, the experts, they study this year after year," he said of the health experts sharing preventative measures pertaining to the virus.

"This will help us beat this terrible virus. The science is unanimous: if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and can reopen safely," tweeted Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger will soon be seen in an untitled spy-adventure series opposite Monica Barbaro