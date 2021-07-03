Angelina Jolie and Weeknd’s outing sets the rumour mill ablaze

Glitz

TBS Report
03 July, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 01:12 pm

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd. Photo: Collected
Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd. Photo: Collected

Hollywood heart-throb Angelina Jolie and popular musician The Weeknd were spotted at a celebrity hotspot.

The two stars were photographed leaving the popular restaurant Giorgio Baldi on Wednesday night, reports People magazine.

The 46-year-old Oscar winner was seen in a trench coat and a black face mask while The Weeknd was seen wearing a black T-shirt with blue jeans and a matching jean jacket.

After spending hours at the high-end Italian eatery, the pair were sure to leave separately so as to not be photographed together.

While rumour mills are going wild with the possibility of a romantic evening between the two celebrities, there might also be another reason for their secret rendezvous as the singer has been looking to further his career in Hollywood.

The Weeknd -  played a memorable role in Adam Sandler's "Uncut Gems" and co-wrote an episode of "American Dad" last year — is set to co-write and star in the new HBO series "The Idol," which he co-created with Reza Fahim and "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson.

