Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed shares details of harrowing exit from Afghanistan

An Afghani pop singer, Aryana Sayeed, shares the details of the story of escaping from her own country during an interview and also on her verified Instagram account.

She fled along with her fiancée Hasib Sayeed as the Taliban captured Afghanistan.

"I was feeling that I'm going to die here, literally," said the singer after getting into the US evacuation flight. "I was hopeless. This is like a miracle that we're getting out."

She was the last passenger who was fortunate enough to enter the US evacuation flight but her heart ached for millions of people who are left behind.

Aryana voiced how a woman desperately wanted her to take a baby.

"I cannot separate a baby from the mother, and the mother actually wanted me to take the baby but then I couldn't," said the singer during an interview. "The soldiers asked me if this was my baby and I said, look it's not mine but could you please let her in because the baby is gonna die, and they said, I'm sorry madam. We cannot do that"

Video of Pop Star Aryana Sayeed Was Asked To Save Baby While Escaping Afghanistan

Through her Instagram posts, the singer shared how Kabul airport was densely crowded and each people were striving for survival on that day.

"I am actually concerned and worried about the millions of Afghan people who are left behind", added she.

Aryana's fiancée shared on Instagram how she sighed a heave of relief after entering the US evacuation flight and fell asleep. "For you, she might be an artist with a beautiful voice…but for me, she is a fearless champion", said Hasib. "I will let her sleep in peacefully for now as soon she will have many stories to tell", added he.

The Afghani pop star is also trying to grab world attention through her IG account and sharing how thousands of people became shelterless in Afghanistan. Tagging Joe Biden and the United nation's verified accounts, she penned "I CAN'T BELIEVE YOU LEFT AFGHANISTAN IN CHAOS!! Taking a few thousand Civilians/American citizens out of Afghanistan is appreciated but it won't solve the problem."