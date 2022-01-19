Ubisoft making VR firefighting game based on Notre Dame Fire

Ubisoft making VR firefighting game based on Notre Dame Fire

After the 2019 fire, Ubisoft gave away 'Assassin's Creed Unity' for free on PC and donated money towards the restoration of the historical landmark

Ubisoft making VR firefighting game based on Notre Dame Fire. Photo: Collected
Ubisoft making VR firefighting game based on Notre Dame Fire. Photo: Collected

A new VR escape game from Ubisoft will put players on the Parisian fire department as it fights the blaze that tore through the famed Notre Dame Cathedral on 15 April 2019, damaging the roof and causing the main spires to collapse.

This one-hour VR experience will be a direct tie-in with Jean-Jacques Annaud's upcoming IMAX docudrama 'Notre-Dame on Fire', set to release in March.

Set in 18th Century France, Assassin's Creed Unity first featured a fully rendered 3D model of Notre Dame that took over 5,000 hours to create. That same model was used again in the company's short VR experience 'Notre Dame de Paris: Journey Back in Time', released in September 2020.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Notre-Dame de Paris ('Our Lady of Paris' in French) is a medieval Catholic cathedral that is regarded as one of the greatest examples of French Gothic architecture in the world.

During the French Revolution of the 1790s, the famed cathedral was repeatedly ransacked and desecrated with much of its religious iconography damaged or destroyed.

After the 2019 fire, Ubisoft gave away 'Assassin's Creed Unity' for free on PC and donated money towards the restoration of the historical landmark.

 

