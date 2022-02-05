No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

Tobias Moers, Aston Martin CEO, stated that the company has no plans to add any more utility vehicles to their lineup.

The British luxury sports car marque recently launched the DBX707, a high-performance version of their already fast DBX crossover. Fitted with a 4.0-liter V8 engine, the 707 makes 697 Hp and 663 pound-feet of torque, with a 0-100 of 3.1 seconds.

According to Motor1.com, during a roundtable for the new DBX707, Moers was asked whether the DBX could get a smaller or a larger brother.

"Smaller? There's nothing we're going to go and compete with." Moers replied. "And long wheelbase? Probably not the area when it comes to the merger of performance and ultra-luxury, so we'll leave the long wheelbase with other people," he added.

The DBX is Aston Martin's first series production SUV and currently the brand's best-selling nameplate. The company is historically renowned for making luxury grand tourer and track-only race cars.