Koenigsegg begins making aftermarket parts for Tesla

Swedish Koenigsegg Advanced Manufacturing (KAM), has entered a partnership with American Unplugged Performance to make aftermarket parts for Tesla electric vehicles.

This collaboration, dubbed UP x KAM, has already begun offering carbon-fibre spoilers for the Tesla Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X as well as Model 3 specific wide front fenders and a "high-downforce" spoiler. More parts are set to debut later this year.

Every component is hand made and comes with a UP x KAM sticker. Prices start from $1,745 for the spoilers and go all the way up to $8,845 for the Model 3 front fender.