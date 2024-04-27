What went wrong with Tesla Cybertruck?

The Tesla Cybertruck, hailed as a major innovation in the automotive industry for its futuristic design, is now facing a recall. Elon Musk's Tesla has recalled nearly 4,000 Cybertruck electric pickup trucks due to a problem with the accelerator pedal.

Owners have complained that the pad covering the accelerator pedal could become loose and get trapped by the vehicle's trim. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated in a notice on its website that the defect could lead to unintentional vehicle acceleration.

Tesla, which began selling its first pickup truck in November 2023 after numerous delays, has acknowledged this issue.

The recall brings another challenge for Tesla, especially at a time the company has been experiencing a decline in market share due to competition from emerging rivals such as the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning, and GMC Hummer EV. Furthermore, Tesla recently reported a decrease in sales for the first three months of 2024 compared to last year, according to the New York Times.

The US federal safety agency also stated that all 3,878 Cybertrucks on US roads made from 13 November 2023 to 4 April 2024 have the problem.

Tesla received its initial customer complaint on 31 March this year, and by last Friday, it had finished evaluating the situation and decided to recall the defective vehicles.

Recently, some Cybertruck owners have shared videos and photos on social media explaining the issue.

Quoting Tesla, DW reported that the issue boils down to the use of soap. Employees at the factory have been using soap as a lubricant to jam the accelerator pedal pad, which is not the correct procedure. This leaves behind a soapy residue, causing the pad to slip off the accelerator and get stuck. It means it can become lodged in a space on the driver's side footwell, causing the pedal to remain pressed at full throttle.

The truck weighs over three tonnes and can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in under three seconds. Therefore, if the accelerator pedal gets stuck, the driver may have very little time to react and slam on the brakes.

The Verge reported the procedure of using soap as lubricant as an "unapproved change" in the assembly line.

For the Cybertrucks that have been called back, Tesla will replace or repair the accelerator pedal at no cost to the owners.

But it is not the first time Tesla has recalled Cybertrucks. In February 2024, it recalled over two million vehicles because the font size of ABS, brake, and park indicators on the warning lights panel was too small, which could raise the risk of a collision.

Earlier in December 2023, Tesla had to update its autopilot software to offer clearer alerts reminding drivers to keep their hands on the wheel when using the system, which can handle certain driving functions.

The Cybertruck, introduced as its first new model since 2020, has drawn attention due to its distinctive angular design and a starting price of over $80,000. However, as many competitors are entering the market, that is why these factors are expected to limit its appeal and sales.

According to Kelley Blue Book, Tesla's share of the electric vehicle market in the US was 51%in the first quarter, down from 62% at the beginning of 2023.

This truck was previously hailed by Musk as the "best off-road vehicle," but when one got stuck in sand, snow, and dirt in one instance, a Ford truck had to tow it away. The video became a sensation on social media.

Poor sales figures have also motivated the company to plan a reduction in its workforce by approximately 10%.

Furthermore, Tesla has scrapped a long-anticipated lower-priced model intended to attract customers and compete with Chinese manufacturers. Consequently, the situation has escalated from bad to worse for Tesla and Elon Musk with this significant and concerning recall.

Amidst all these challenges, Tesla is once again aiming to grant its CEO Elon Musk the largest compensation package in the history of American corporations, valued at $56 billion, reports BBC.