Ford to sign off the GT with a 800hp track car

Ford has announced that it will discontinue the GT MK IV sometime next year. However, the manufacturer has announced a final track only edition before the supercar officially signs off.

The new track only car is the most powerful GT to have ever come out of the manufacturing plants of Ford. With a reconfigured engine that's anticipated to have a bigger displacement, the twin turbo supercar will now produce a staggering 800hp and is paired with a 'racing gearbox'. The regular variant of the Ford GT produces about 647hp.

Other than the engine, the track edition also includes front splitters, new side skirts, a carbon fibre long tail body paired with a humongous rear spoiler, and diffusers for better aerodynamics.

Only 67 units of the final Mk IV GT will be built as a tribute to the original 1967 Ford GT40 Mk IV. It will be a track only supercar that will require a specialised racing licence to be driven.