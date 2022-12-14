Ford to sign off the GT with a 800hp track car

Wheels

TBS Report
14 December, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 10:25 am

Related News

Ford to sign off the GT with a 800hp track car

TBS Report
14 December, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 10:25 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ford has announced that it will discontinue the GT MK IV sometime next year. However, the manufacturer has announced a final track only edition before the supercar officially signs off. 

The new track only car is the most powerful GT to have ever come out of the manufacturing plants of Ford. With a reconfigured engine that's anticipated to have a bigger displacement, the twin turbo supercar will now produce a staggering 800hp and is paired with a 'racing gearbox'. The regular variant of the Ford GT produces about 647hp. 

Other than the engine, the track edition also includes front splitters, new side skirts, a carbon fibre long tail body paired with a humongous rear spoiler, and diffusers for better aerodynamics. 

Only 67 units of the final Mk IV GT will be built as a tribute to the original 1967 Ford GT40 Mk IV. It will be a track only supercar that will require a specialised racing licence to be driven.

Features

Ford / Ford GT MK IV

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

1h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

Ford to sign off the GT with a 800hp track car

1h | Wheels
Benu intends for his Sreepur observatory to become a space research centre in future with the participation of famous astronomy researchers from home and abroad. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When the stars aligned to bring an astro observatory to life

2h | Panorama
A man rests while waiting in a line to buy diesel near a Ceylon Petroleum Corporation fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Too much gloom and doom?

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Home of the Whopper

Home of the Whopper

15h | TBS Food
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

18h | TBS SPORTS
Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

20h | TBS Insight
Homemade food business in Faridpur

Homemade food business in Faridpur

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis