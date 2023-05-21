M&U Motors announces service campaign for Ford owners

M&U Motors Ltd - the only authorised importer and dealer of Ford vehicles in Bangladesh - is offering a 13-day service camp for all Ford vehicle owners.

This service camp includes a complimentary health check-up, car wash, and interior vacuum cleaning for all customers, reads a press release.

In addition, customers can enjoy discounts on original Ford parts, labour charges, polish, dent and paintwork.

M&U Motors Ltd is committed to providing high-quality services to all Ford customers, and this collaboration with Ford Bangladesh is a testament to that commitment.

To book an appointment, customers can contact the Ford Service Hotline at 01886888065.

The service camp is available for 13 days, so customers are encouraged to book their appointment early to avoid missing out on this opportunity.

For more information about the Ford Service Campaign or to schedule an appointment, please contact the Ford Service Hotline or visit the M&U Motors Ltd showroom.