MoU signed between IPDC and Ford Bangladesh

IPDC Finance Limited and Ford Bangladesh- M&U Motors Limited have signed an MoU to enhance car ownership experience.

As per the agreement, customers availing IPDC Auto loan for vehicles by Ford Bangladesh will enjoy the fastest 48-hour processing, attractive interest rates, and personalised support from dedicated relationship managers, reads a press release.

The collaboration introduces compelling joint campaigns and specialised training, promising an enriched automotive journey for all.

HM Pervez Khan, head of Auto Loan, IPDC Finance; Ashique Un Nabi, operations director, Ford Bangladesh; MGK Muyeenuddin Hasan, head of Sales, Ford Bangladesh; Nafeez Imtiaz Karim, head of Marketing, Ford Bangladesh and some other officials from the both the organizations were present during the signing.

