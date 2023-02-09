Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

Caption: MA Enterprise unveiled the BAIC BJ40 Plus at the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest. Photo: Saikat Roy

Car and bike enthusiasts reunited at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) for 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest held from 2 to 4 February. Organised by Wizard Showbiz, the event took place at Hall-5 and Expo Zone of ICCB at Purbachal Express Highway.

Starting from Thursday, the event attracted thousands of people from all over the country. Beginning at 11 AM in the morning and ending at 9 PM, it had the most crowd at the last hours of each day.

The bike brands arranged test drive facilities for bikes displayed at the event. Photo: Saikat Roy

Several vehicle manufacturers set up stalls at the event venue. It was probably the first time in the country's history that it was completely dominated by stalls of the Chinese automobile manufacturers.

The car section had Chinese automakers like Haval, MG, BAIC and DSFK displaying various models these brands offer in Bangladesh. Some of our top favourite models were the newly released Haval H6 Hybrid, Haval H2 Jolion Hybrid and the BAIC BJ40 Plus.

Photo: Saikat Roy

On Friday, 3rd February, MA Enterprise – the authorised distributor and BAIC and DSFK cars in Bangladesh – officially unveiled the BAIC BJ40 Plus. It is a refreshed model of the BAIC BJ40, which has been offered by the automaker for quite some time now. The new model, however, gets more features, a minor facelift and an event-only launch price of Tk 67 lakhs, including registration (the regular price of the BJ40 Plus after the event has been set at Tk 68 lakhs, excluding the registration).

Photo: Saikat Roy

The bike section also included Chinese bike manufacturers Lifan and Zontes, apart from Hero Bangladesh. The Chinese manufacturers featured all the bikes offered in the country, which were also available for test drives in the event venue.

Photo: Saikat Roy

Hero Bangladesh had its new releases displayed at the event including test drive facilities for these bikes everyday until 5 PM.

Photo: Saikat Roy

The Hall 5 featured grey market bike importers, where they displayed their bikes, and stalls of several car and bike accessory shops.

Photo: Saikat Roy

Friday attracted the most people to the event and has been the most happening of all three days. All bike manufacturers arranged stunt shows every day, but on Friday there were car and bike rev battles, an unofficial car and bike meet hosted at the parking lot by several car and bike groups, live music and the unveiling of the BAIC BJ40 Plus.