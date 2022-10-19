Audi launches ABT Sportsline in Bangladesh

Two additional dealers for Audi’s ABT Sportsline in Bangladesh were also announced.

The ABT RSQ8-S is capable of producing a whopping 700 horsepower and 880 Nm of torque, enabling the SUV to get from zero to 60mph in just 3.4 seconds. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad
Audi Bangladesh - Progress Motors Imports Limited launched ABT Sportsline cars in Bangladesh through an event earlier this week. 

ABT Sportsline, a motor racing and auto tuning company, is based in Germany and mainly deals with Audi, modifying them by using sports-type suspensions, engine power upgrades, lightweight wheels, aerodynamic components and more.

The launching event, titled ABT Sportsline Bangladesh Connect 2022, was hosted in Cafe Richard and displayed some of the ABT Audis already available in Dhaka, which included Audi Q8s and A6s. 

CEO of Progress Motors Imports Limited, Saad Khan; Deputy Commissioner of Mission, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Jan Janowaski, Area Sales Manager for the Asia- Pacific, ABT Sportsline Asia LLC, Cristopher Lui spoke at the event. 

Audi Bangladesh - Progress Motors Imports Limited also announced Car House Imports and Continental Motors as two additional dealers for ABT Sportsline. 

The Dragon Orange ABT RSQ8-S displayed at the launching event is capable of producing a whopping 700 horsepower and 880 Nm of torque. Thanks to the extra power, the SUV can get from zero to 60mph in just 3.4 seconds. 

Specs

Audi ABT RSQ8-S

Engine- Twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 

Transmission - Eight-speed automatic

Power- 700 horsepower 

Torque- 880 Nm

