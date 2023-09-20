Dhaka must curb private cars for integrated, sustainable transportation: Urban planners  

Reconditioned cars wait at the Mongla Port. On an average, the annual sales of private cars in Bangladesh is around 30,000 units. Photo: TBS

The use of private cars in the capital should be controlled to ensure a walking and bicycle-friendly integrated transport system, urban planners and environmental activists have said.

The flyovers have failed to ease traffic congestion in the city. The Dhaka Elevated Expressway, which was partially opened recently, has yielded no results in reducing traffic congestion, but has increased jams at some places, they observed.

"Due to the lack of quality public transport, people tend to buy private cars, increasing their number and use, and the congestion accordingly. In order to control private cars, and develop sustainable transport and communication systems, the number of private cars in urban areas should be specified," said Adil Muhammad Khan, executive director of the Institute for Planning and Development (IPD).

He was presenting the main article at a seminar on "the necessity for personal vehicle regulation, and measures taken in Dhaka's transport system" at the National Press Club yesterday.

Khan also underscored the need for increasing investment in developing sidewalks and a walkable environment in Dhaka, aimed at promoting a pedestrian-friendly city.

Terming Dhaka as the "most unplanned" mega city in the world, where most of the public buses are unfit, the urban planner also recommended importing 3,000-4,000 buses to ease commuting.

Presiding over the seminar, Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) Chairman Abu Naser Khan underscored the need for conducting a planning analysis to ensure car-free roads.

"Development should be for common people… Bus route rationalisation schemes for various routes of the city should increase service and coverage," he said.

Naser Khan also called upon the government to increase investment in public transport, such as buses, railways and waterways, stating, "Necessary research should be conducted and projects should be undertaken and implemented in developing a multi-modal integrated communication system."

Humayun Kabir Sumon, joint secretary of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon, said, "Although World Car Free Day has been celebrated in Bangladesh since 2006, no initiative has been observed so far from the policymaking level. Political goodwill is needed to develop an integrated communication system that controls private cars."

Sadia Afroj, associate professor of Urban and Regional Planning at Buet, said that stakeholders involved in building a walkable and bicycle-friendly environment in the capital should take the initiative to identify their barriers.

She also called for creating car-free school zones in urban areas to ensure a safe and comfortable travel environment for children.

"People come to the capital for education, employment and medical treatment due to Dhaka-centric development. In order to control cars in Dhaka, it is necessary to take initiatives to ensure development in the entire country," said IPD Director Md Ariful Islam.

Work for a Better Bangladesh (WBB) Trust Director Gaus Piari said that as in every year, as part of World Private Car Free Day observance on 22 September, cycle rallies and car-free road programmes will be held in the capital's Khilgaon and Mohammadia Housing Society to disseminate awareness about the urgency of controlling the number of private cars and ensuring a fair environment for walking in the city. ***