Audi e-tron 50 quattro: An early access to the future

The Audi e-tron, unlike the rest of its competition, doesn't look out of place among the plethora of everyday Japanese cars on our roads. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

The future of the automotive industry is undoubtedly electric, and Audi joined the movement by launching the e-tron nearly five years ago.

Arguably one of the coolest names held by any electric vehicle, the e-tron 50 quattro was launched on 21 January of this year, making it the first official European EV to launch in Bangladesh.

There is a lack of proper charging infrastructure in the country, however, cars like the Tesla Model 3, Mercedes EQC and several other electric vehicles have already been imported to Bangladesh through the grey market.

Every e-tron will come with a complementary 11kW home charger which can charge its 71kWh battery from 0 to 100% within 7 hours. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Audi overcomes this problem by providing a complementary 11kW home charger which can charge the 71kWh battery from 0 to 100% within 7 hours. This will allow users to have an exotic commute for a decent 300 km range.

One thing that differentiates the e-tron from the competition, however, is how well it fits in with the rest of the traffic. You can easily tell that it's a premium Audi model, and it definitely stands out amongst a sea of Japanese sedans, but unlike other EVs, it doesn't look like a rover NASA would send to space.

The car features a very streamlined design, boasting a drag coefficient of only 0.3Cd.

When compared to the Q8, which the e-tron shares the same platform with, the e-tron is shorter in length, and ditches the third row of seats available in the Q8. The front features the typical Audi-style headlights. The massive grill is completely non-functional and is only there to fit in with the styling of other Audis.

The tail light wraps around the rear and has its styling cues borrowed from other high-end modern Audi SUVs. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

The tail light wraps around the rear, similar to other high-end Audi SUVs. The car sits on a set of 20-inch rims, specially designed to reduce drag and ensure better range, coupled with Bridgestone Alenza tires.

The dead giveaway that this is an electric car is the lack of an exhaust. Although, that's still a better choice than adding fake exhaust vents like most modern cars.

The e-tron is only available in a single trim. Our review unit came in a Florette metallic silver finish. Stepping inside the cabin was an experience unlike no other. Wrapped in Valcona leather seats, buyers get to choose the colour of the interior between black, brown and beige. Ambient lighting, wooden dash and tinted privacy windows with curtains come standard with all colour options.

The dash of the Audi e-tron has a completely minimalistic design with nearly no buttons and three separate displays for the infotainment system, instrument cluster and control buttons. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

The dash, like most modern cars, has a completely minimalistic design. It features three separate displays for the infotainment system, instrument cluster and control buttons. The primary infotainment system includes a 12.3-inch HD display that sits beautifully at the centre and does not stick out. It supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto via a wired connection.

The infotainment is paired with Audi's Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D sound system, and we can confirm that it's one of the best in the market right now. The e-tron's primary infotainment display is also used for the high-quality 360° camera that allows users to toggle with various virtual 360 modes.

Built on the same platform as the seven-seater Q7 and Q8, the five-seater e-tron has a very spacious interior with plenty of head and legroom. The panoramic sunroof, unlike other cars, does not stretch out to the rear seats but doesn't fail to make the car feel roomy.

The e-tron also comes with four-zone climate control with multiple AC vents in the dash, pillars and in front of rear passenger seats. The climate controls can be accessed through a dedicated display beneath the infotainment screen, or remotely with the myAudi smartphone app.

The e-tron powertrain features dual electric motors, sending power to all four wheels. It produces 313 bhp with a whopping 540 Nm of torque. As an enthusiast, I already had some prior experience with other electric cars like the Porsche Taycan, so I had some idea of what to expect.

When taking the e-tron on our mandatory Hatirjheel lap, unlike the gradual acceleration of combustion engine cars, it almost felt like a roller coaster. The torque hits you as soon as you touch the throttle.

The e-tron can reach 0–100km/h speed in only 6.8 seconds, which is comparable to modern sports cars. You definitely need to respect the power the car makes.

'With great power comes great responsibility', and the four-wheel disk brakes with regeneration are some of the best in class. Paired with an active air suspension, which stiffens up when accelerating, ensures a great handling experience which can breeze through potholes and speed bumps.

As a bonus, the suspension can be softened or hardened manually, along with the car's height.

The plethora of road assistant features – such as cruise control, lane assist, etc – are still there, but like many other modern cars, they're mostly unusable on our roads. The only ones that I personally found relevant were the blind spot sensors and the 360° camera.

The 'Virtual Cockpit Plus' – as Audi markets the display behind the steering – works as a digital instrument cluster. But it can also be used for navigation.

The car is priced at Tk 1.62 crore, including registration and a home charger. It is on the more expensive side. However, you will spend a lot less on maintenance when compared to a premium car with a combustion engine – EVs do not require regular maintenance like changing engine oil or filters, etc.

Audi Bangladesh promises two years of bumper-to-bumper service warranty and eight years of free battery replacements, which only requires certain cells of the battery pack to be replaced at a time, thus further lowering the maintenance cost.

All in all, the Audi e-tron is nothing short of what one can expect from a premium European SUV. Equipped with the best of Audi's features, the e-tron 50 quattro is currently the flagship model sold by Audi Bangladesh.

Specification

Powertrain: Duel electric motor

Front: 100 kW 230 Nm

Rear: 130 kW 310 Nm

Drivetrain: All Wheel Drive

Power: 313 hp

Torque: 540 Nm

Battery: 71kWh

Range: 300km

Weight: 2445 kg

Price: Tk1.62 Crore