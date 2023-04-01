Iftar from all around the world

Separated by the oceans and continents, the holy month of Ramadan brings the Muslim community across the world together. Refraining from greed and gluttony in the fear of Allah, Muslims all over the world look forward to the sky turning golden and the adhan of Maghrib. The month of self-restriction helps us realise how grateful we are to be able to fulfil our tummies' grumbles whenever we desire.

We Bangladeshis have an enriched food culture when it comes to iftar. The iftar items range from beguni, piyaju, jilapi, haleem, birianis, kebabs and whatnot! This Ramadan, we have brought some popular Ramadan dishes from all over the world so that your iftar table can be a reflection of the Muslim community all over the globe. The only thing that makes your iftar better is to share it with your loved ones, neighbours and those in need. Ramadan Mubarak!

Chakchuka from Algeria

Chakchuka from Algeria. Photo: Collected

An "eggcellent" way to break the fast for people of Algeria or the other North African countries is Chakchuka or Shakshuka. The goodness of poached, gooey eggs, slowly simmered in a thick tomato sauce, enriched in the flavour of onion, garlic and the hearty herbs, seasoned with coriander or basil – is all you need after the long hours of fasting. Often paired with hot bread, Chakchuka is a complete meal for the north African community.

Navy Bean Pie - An expression of black sovereignty

Navy Bean Pie. Photo: Collected

The pie holds cultural significance to the African-American Muslim community. The name might make you slightly sceptical about trying it, but it has been the favourite of many, including boxer Muhammad Ali. The iftar dish from the black community is packed with essential nutrients. For the pie, navy or white kidney beans are made into a puree and mixed with eggs, butter, flour, sugar, milk, vanilla and cinnamon. Pour the mixture into the pie crust and bake in the preheated oven. The sweet and warm pie feels like the hug you need at your iftar table.

Nigerian Jollof Rice and Chicken

Nigerian Jollof Rice and Chicken. Photo: Collected

This west African delicacy is the savoury addition you must add during Ramadan. The tanginess of the tomatoes and the kick from the spices. Big chunks of chicken seasoned with salt and paper are fried in oil and taken out. In the same pan, onions are sauteed. A flavourful paste of garlic, ginger, chillies and tomatoes is made and poured into the pan. Sauteed for a few minutes with a good splash of chicken broth. With the chicken pieces added, washed basmati rice is added to the pot. The twist is to add a few pieces of okras or ladies' fingers to the rice. Once the rice is cooked and the okra is soft, it is time to treat yourself and your family to the piping hot jollof rice and the chickeny goodness.

Lebanese Fattoush

Lebanese Fattoush. Photo: Collected

If you are looking for a break from all those fried treats in your iftar and looking for a healthy option, Fattoush can be the must-try this Ramadan. This middle-eastern salad can be a great side dish to munch on or can be a filling iftar itself, paired with a healthy drink. All you need to do is cut tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and lettuce into bite-sized pieces, and throw in some mint and parsley. Toast a pita bread or some leftover rotis until golden and add to the veggies. Combine the mixture with the dressing of chopped garlic, salt, vinegar, olive oil and lemon juice, and Fettoush is ready to add colour to your platter.

Moroccan Chicken and Rice Soup

Moroccan Chicken and Rice Soup. Photo: Collected

The Moroccan way to break the fast after the dehydrating daylong fasting is to start with a warm bowl of soup. Hearty veggies like potatoes, carrots, tomatoes, garlic and onion are cooked in chicken broth, with shredded chicken added. Seasoned with local spices, to satisfy hunger, rice or vermicelli noodles are added around the end, which makes the rice soup unique.

Indonesian Kolak

Indonesian Kolak. Photo: Collected

Breaking your fast with a boost of energy with this Indonesian fruity dessert. The dish is made of plum/coconut sugar, coconut milk and a sweet punch of banana, sweet potatoes, pumpkins and even sugar palm fruit or jackfruit in the centre of it. Some households use the pandan leaves to prepare or to plate the dish, which is optional. Tales say that this dish played a significant role in spreading Islam around Java by the ulema or the scholars.

Rooh Afza Milkshake

Rooh Afza Milkshake. Photo: Collected

The desi drink: Rooh Afza and Ramadan are inseparable in many households in South Asian countries like India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The fruity, sweet-scented syrup is used to make drinks and desserts of many kinds. Everyone loves a chilled glass of creamy goodness to drink to break their fast. This versatile recipe involves a quick mix of milk, ice, a good splash of Rooh Afza and ice cream (optional) in the blender. Adding strawberries can be the cherry on top. Who wouldn't like the comforting drink to start with?