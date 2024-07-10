Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

Illustration: TBS

Sanjida Nusrat Ananna, now a rising sophomore in her second year at Caltech University, found herself at a crossroads after completing her HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) in 2021.

She was determined to study at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) but fell short by only three marks as the institution's entry requirement changed after Covid-19.

"I think the education system in Bangladesh is not practical; it puts unnecessary pressure on students for university admission," she said, adding, "In the United States, we can choose our area of study after exploring various subjects in the first year and have many options to build a career."

Sanjida eventually decided to study in the US. She took a gap year to better prepare herself for international applications and sat for her A-Levels.

A gap year refers to a time after high school when the student decides to prepare for university admissions, gain work experience or travel. Essentially, a break to opt-out from starting university immediately after high school.

In the case of taking a gap year to prepare for university admissions, the process can be both stressful and uncertain. However, when planned effectively, it can be a transformative experience.



Combined with difficult standardised aptitude tests like the SAT or IELTS (when one wants to pursue higher education abroad) students can be faced with overwhelming academic decisions and stress. It leaves students with little to no time to consider alternative paths or explore their true interests.

While many take a gap year to allocate more time to prepare for public university entrance examinations, most students take this time to prepare themselves to build their future abroad.

Dr Mohammad Tariq Ahsan, professor at the Institute of Education and Research at Dhaka University says that, generally in Bangladesh, students suffer a lag due to the country's examination system.

"You see, our examinations are very paper-pencil based. Designing the pattern and questions for the exams, conducting them and finally assessing them is extremely time-consuming. The process itself takes away three to six months from the student's life," explained Dr Tariq.

We have listed six pointers for your gap year.

Evaluate your interests and goals: Use this time to reflect on your long-term aspirations. Consider what fields of study and career paths truly excite you.

Set clear objectives: Whether it's improving your academic qualifications, gaining work experience or developing new skills, having clear goals will help you stay focused.

Prepare for standardised tests: "Your SAT scores are important for American undergraduate admission so take time in preparing for the exam," Sanjida advises. Achieving a high score can significantly enhance your university application, and in many cases, even get you a scholarship.

Engage in additional studies: Sanjida chose to sit for A-Levels to strengthen her application. While they are not necessary for everyone, additional qualifications can provide a competitive edge.

Leadership and extracurricular activities: "Focus on building leadership skills, participating in debates, joining clubs or holding leadership positions in clubs etc," Sanjida suggests. These activities are highly valued by top universities.

Research and practical experience: Participating in summer research programmes or internships can demonstrate your commitment to your chosen field and provide practical experience.

After you're done planning, the following steps can further help you to utilise your gap year.

Seek mentorship: Connect with alumni and current students of universities you aspire to attend. Platforms like Facebook groups and networks such as Bangladesh Beyond Borders can be invaluable.

Consultancy support: It is always advised to write your application but sometimes, you can get consultancy services from an agency. These can be costly but they often provide tailored advice and support that can increase your chances of success.

Application preparation: Start early on university essays as that's an important part of the journey if you are planning to study abroad. "Start crafting your college essay early; don't wait until the last minute," advises Sanjida. A well-thought-out essay can make a big difference in your application.

Financial documentation: Prepare your financial documents if you are applying for financial aid. This can be a time-consuming process, so it's best to start early.

Taking a gap year offers a chance to reassess goals, build necessary skills and prepare thoroughly for competitive university admissions. Bangladeshi students can make good use of a gap year. Sanjida's experience underscores the importance of strategic planning and taking advantage of available resources.

"Research about the universities, their location, culture, and the kind of education they provide," she recommends.

Understanding your course options and how they align with your career aspirations can help you make informed decisions. Many university websites offer distinct career prospects that a student may want to undertake in the future, within their course structure details.

"Additionally, developing communication skills in certain languages has become a matter of global demand. Learning foreign languages other than English or their mother tongue can be a very useful skill for students," Dr Tariq suggested.

Remember, it's not just about taking a break; it's about investing in yourself and your dreams.