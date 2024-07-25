HSC exams from 28 July to 1 Aug postponed

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations of all education boards scheduled for 28, 29, 31 July and 1 August have been postponed due to unavoidable reasons.

The new schedule for the postponed examinations will be notified later, according to a notification signed by Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and chairman of the Dhaka Education Board.

Earlier, the HSC and equivalent examinations scheduled for 18, 21, 23 and 25 July were also postponed in the wake of violence amid students' demonstrations for reforming quota in public service.