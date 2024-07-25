Edu Ministry to request heads of higher edu institutions to sit with student bodies to resume classes

UNB
25 July, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 03:36 pm

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel. Photo: Collected
Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel. Photo: Collected

The Ministry of Education will request the heads of the higher educational institutions to discuss with the students' organisations to resume academic activities after ensuring safe and congenial atmosphere.
 
Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel revealed the information, said MA Khayer, public relations officer of the ministry.
 
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on July 16 announced a closure of all public and private universities until further notice considering the issue of students' safety in the wake of widespread protests for reforming quota in government jobs.
 
A press release, signed by UGC secretary Dr Ferdous Zaman, said academic activities of all public, private universities, medical, textile, engineering colleges affiliated to the university and other colleges will remain shut until further notice.
 
The UGC has taken the move in line with the Education Ministry's decision, said the release.

