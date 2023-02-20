When the middle class tighten their belt, these people suffer the most

Illustration: TBS

Shahidul Islam works as a laundryman in Adabar, Dhaka. Father of two children, he had a moderate flow of income when he admitted his elder son to a private university to study BBA.

"I wanted him to become a banker," Shahidul said. "I took loans to bear his educational expenses and paid those off with a hope for better days."

But before his son could complete his degree, the pandemic put a stop to everything.

"I could earn around Tk600 a day before the pandemic. Then my income dropped to less than half. My son also couldn't get a bank job after he graduated as we don't have proper links," Shahidul said.

At some point in 2022, his income increased a bit. However, in the last half of the year, it only kept declining.

"My dream of getting my son a banking job was gone, so I bought him a bike to work as a Pathao Rider. I still couldn't pay the home rent that has remained due since the time of Covid," he said.

The Business Standard recently interviewed people from around 20 different types of occupations who, like Shahidul, belong to the working class and whose livelihood is directly connected to the expenditure of the middle class.

From electricians, tailors, furniture shop workers, house helps, mobile banking agents, roadside restaurant owners to nursery workers, and those working in beauty parlours, all shared their worries and tales of shattered dreams in the backdrop of the ongoing economic hardship that has driven the country's middle class to tighten their belts.

We also interviewed some people from the middle class to understand how they are reducing their expenses. It appears they are now spending only on basic necessities, which has adversely impacted the incomes of Shahidul and others like him.

According to the Labour Force Survey (2016-17) by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, about 85.1% of Bangladesh's 6,35,04000 labour force are engaged in informal employment, while 17.2% of them are engaged in elementary jobs.

Elementary occupations are usually simple and routine tasks that require the use of handheld tools, and often some physical effort. It is similar to the job that Ripon from Pirgacha, Rangpur, does; he works in a decorator store in Khilgaon.

"We had five workers before. Now I am the lone worker. The owner had to lay off the others," Ripon said, adding, "the struggle began with Covid. We had no work during those months. But just when things started to look a little better in 2022, it got worse again."

Photo: TBS

"We used to have work almost every day in the past. Now we don't work even twice a week. As a result, the owner cannot pay me regularly. But how can I complain? I am the one who is working and I know the state of the business," Ripon said.

The father of a two-year-old, his family requires extra money and attention for the baby. But due to lack of regular income, Ripon often has to live on loans from others.

"This is the work that I have been doing. Also, it is not like there are many options to choose from, if I wanted to switch jobs. I don't know what to do," he sighed.

We found an equally sorry state of business in a furniture store nearby.

Soma Door and Furniture owner Nitai Mondol said, "Even six months ago, I had a monthly sale of around Tk5 lakh, but now I don't even sell Tk1 lakh a month. I have already laid off three of my 10 employees."

Khokon, a worker at Crystal Gents' Parlour, said, "I can say at least 20% of our income has dropped in recent months. When I used to earn Tk1,500, I used to get Tk700 after paying the store owners' share. Now, even on a good day, I get Tk500."

"The store owner loses Tk15,000 to Tk18,000 every month," he added.

A young customer named Niaz said he has changed his hairstyle so he doesn't have to come to the salon too often.

"Everything is so costly now and with my salary, I cannot afford them. So, I am spending my money only on things I cannot avoid these days," he told us.

Several others like Niaz belonging to the middle class shared with us how they are reducing their expenditure.

"Several months ago, I bought some clothes that needed to be tailored," said a housewife requesting anonymity. "It is not that I don't have the money to pay the tailor, but our earnings are drying up so quickly that I do not quite feel like doing it."

Photo: TBS

The pressure that has been building on the middle class lately was not derived only from the inflation since the Russia-Ukraine war, Professor Dr Selim Raihan, executive director of Sanem told The Business Standard.

"We found our middle class under enormous stress during the pandemic as well. At the end of 2021, when everything started to become normal, there was a sort of recovery. But the middle class once again stumbled due to the 2022 inflation. It has not eased yet. The pressure is still there," Professor Raihan said.

"What I would say, there has been a massive shock on their real income. As a result, they had to cut down on their expenditure a lot. Except what they deem as very necessary, they are cutting down costs in other areas," he said.

"For example," the professor further explained, "there have been reports that a lot of spending on recreation has been cut. Maybe a middle class family would travel once or twice a year, but now they are not doing so."

"I even know people who used to keep daily newspapers but now they no longer do. Maybe they would send clothes to the laundry before, but now they are either not doing it or washing it home themselves," he added.

What Professor Raihan said was reflected in rickshaw puller Malek's observation, when we spoke to him at the Moghbazar intersection.

"I charge more fare now, but my income has dropped more than before. I get fewer trips these days," Malek said. When asked why this happened, he said, "Maybe people take the bus more."

Indeed we met pedestrians on the streets of Dhaka who said they walk more these days to save money. Instead of taking rickshaws, as they once used to for more comfortable rides, they now race after buses.

"What I would say is they are axing non-food spending like transportation, medication, health, education, lifestyle, recreation etc. Maybe they don't have trouble putting food on the table, but their living standards have taken a hit," Professor Raihan said.

In Khilgaon, we met a beauty parlour owner named Ankhi.

"I get fewer customers than before now. Even the girls who still come here take the services that are not expensive. It has reduced my income," she said.

So, when might the situation improve and the middle class regain their living standard?

Professor Raihan replied, "When that might happen is kind of uncertain. While the recovery process is slow, new shocks are being added to the pressure. For example, electricity and gas prices are increasing and you may see at some point house rents may also increase… these are only adding to their [existing] pressure."

"For [the recovery] to happen, their real income has to increase, inflation-led pressure has to decrease, and there should be expansion of economic activities so that their jobs and income are ensured," he said, adding, "I think our middle class is under more pressure than at any other time."