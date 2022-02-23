India is misrepresenting China’s Belt and Road Initiative aid as a ‘debt trap’: Global Times

Panorama

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 10:48 am

Related News

India is misrepresenting China’s Belt and Road Initiative aid as a ‘debt trap’: Global Times

India is supposedly slandering China’s Belt and Road Initiative aid (BRI) project to promote their own affiliation with Western partners

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 10:48 am
India is misrepresenting China’s Belt and Road Initiative aid as a ‘debt trap’: Global Times

On 21 February 2022 Global Times, a Chinese newspaper under the People's Daily, published an article titled India's 'debt trap' slandering against Chinese BRI aid is laughable written by Wang Yi.  Here is an excerpt from that article.

During the 2022 Munich Security Conference (MSC) which concluded on Sunday, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar warned countries of the "debt trap" created by Chinese assistance, saying "We have seen countries, including in our region, being saddled with large debts." 

Jaishankar cautioned countries on accepting China's financial assistance.

However, Bangladesh's foreign minister Abul Kalam Abdul Momen, who attended the discussion, told a different story about China's help. It is the aid from other partners that came with a lot of strings, Momen said.

India's anti-China forces have long played a role in the slandering campaign against the mutually beneficial economic cooperation between China and South Asian countries. Jaishankar's latest hypocritical warning about a "debt trap" is nothing but another geopolitical gimmick. 

Leaders of many Asian countries have repeatedly noted that China's assistance has served to greatly boost their economic growth and improve their people's livelihood. 

China is the top foreign investor in Bangladesh's economic zones, the Financial Express reported, citing data from the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA). Some politicians in India apparently regard South Asian countries such as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as India's spheres of influence and regard China as India's geopolitical rival. 

For the same geopolitical purpose and hostility against China, India has also refused to join regional economic cooperation and free trade agreements such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Yet, Indian officials' political manipulations like the "debt trap" slandering cannot hijack the economic laws and the trend toward greater economic integration and globalisation. During a speech at the MSC, Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned of the dangers of division and confrontation in the world.

It is hoped that India can give up regional meddling and actively participate in Asian economic cooperation to boost regional prosperity in the post-Covid era.

Features / Top News

India-China / Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) / Belt and Road

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A 70 percent stake of The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka has been leased to China for 99 years Photo_ Bloomberg

Myths about the Hambantota Port Deal: The Diplomat

16m | Panorama
Photo: AFP

How China got control of a Sri Lankan port: The New York Times

16m | Panorama
India is misrepresenting China’s Belt and Road Initiative aid as a ‘debt trap’: Global Times

India is misrepresenting China’s Belt and Road Initiative aid as a ‘debt trap’: Global Times

36m | Panorama
European countries may follow Germany’s lead

European countries may follow Germany’s lead

12h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

12h | Videos
Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

14h | Videos
Ways to recognise counterfeit money

Ways to recognise counterfeit money

14h | Videos
Huge data leak at Swiss bank

Huge data leak at Swiss bank

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business