Photographer disqualified from AI image contest after winning with real photo

World+Biz

TBS Report
13 June, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 10:56 pm

Related News

Photographer disqualified from AI image contest after winning with real photo

TBS Report
13 June, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 10:56 pm
Miles Astray&#039;s F L A M I N G O N E won a prize in the AI category of the 1839 Photography Awards. Photo: Collected from web
Miles Astray's F L A M I N G O N E won a prize in the AI category of the 1839 Photography Awards. Photo: Collected from web

A photographer has been disqualified from a photo competition after his real photograph mistakenly won in the AI image category.

Miles Astray submitted a genuine, albeit surreal, photo of a flamingo into the AI category of the 1839 Color Photography Awards. The judges awarded it third place, and it also won the People's Vote Award, reports photography news site PetaPixel.

"I wanted to show that nature can still beat the machine and that there is still merit in real work from real creatives," Astray tells PetaPixel over email.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"After seeing recent instances of AI-generated imagery beating actual photos in competitions, I started thinking about turning the story and its implications around by submitting a real photo into an AI competition," he said.

The color photography contest is judged by people who work for The New York Times, Getty Images, Phaidon Press, Christie's, and Maddox Gallery, among others. None could apparently tell that Astray's photo was real.

The 1839 color photography contest has numerous categories with AI being unusual as it is the only one that is not camera-based.

The rest are more familiar photography subgenres such as "Architecture", "Still Life", and "Film/Analog."

In an email to PetaPixel, the competition's organizers stated that while they appreciate Astray's "powerful message," his entry has been disqualified out of fairness to the other artists.

"Our contest categories are specifically defined to ensure fairness and clarity for all participants," says a spokesperson.

Top News

AI / Photo Contest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

10h | Explorer
Though the centre-right will continue to dominate parliament, the surge in support for the extreme right evokes memories of the ugliest moments of the 20th century. Photo: Bloomberg

EU populists are blind to the real threat to the bloc?

13h | Panorama
The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

23h | Panorama
Eggs with a cracked surface can be contaminated by salmonella and other bacteria, which can cause food poisoning if consumed. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Inside the thriving business of cracked eggs

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

2h | Videos
Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

4h | Videos
Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

52m | Videos
ACC Finds More Assets of former IGP Benazir Ahmed

ACC Finds More Assets of former IGP Benazir Ahmed

5h | Videos