Warah: Embroidered with culture and womanhood

Mode

22 May, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 10:01 am

Related News

Warah: Embroidered with culture and womanhood

People can recognise Warah’s signature style from the ivory and off white tones, khadi fabric and flared, anarkali dresses

22 May, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 10:01 am
Warah uses three types of khadi material: a sheer and light one, a medium count and a thicker one.
Warah uses three types of khadi material: a sheer and light one, a medium count and a thicker one.

To honour womanhood and raise awareness about how easily a woman's sense of identity is lost, fashion brand Warah recently launched a campaign called 'The Nameless Women' in collaboration with Wunderman Thompson.

The campaign was centred around how women, especially in rural areas, are often called by the name and relation they have with their father, husband, or child. 

Rumana Chowdhury, the owner of Warah, explained how it was inspired by a conversation where she asked a woman named Sufia what her name was, and she replied with, "Sadia's mother." When Sufia was asked her own name, it took her a bit of time before she answered, "Sufia." 

The successful campaign highlighted the artistry of Tangail sharis and worked with local weavers to distribute 55 sharis. However, this campaign was not something she had planned for a very long time but was actually something she decided to do spontaneously. 

In fact, Warah's story begins with the same spontaneous energy in 2008. It started as an online shop which Rumana ran from home. She named her brand Warah, meaning 'bright,' after her son. 

She did not exactly plan to launch Warah, but she certainly knew she wanted to create a brand she could call hers. From an early age, she was deeply inspired by magazines and encouraged by friends and family to pursue a career in the fashion industry. 

Oftentimes, the motifs and designs of the collections are inspired from local heritage sites.
Oftentimes, the motifs and designs of the collections are inspired from local heritage sites.

Rumana faced her fair share of challenges when she decided to expand Warah to a physical store in Banani, one of the shopping hubs of Dhaka. 

As a young female entrepreneur, she struggled to get a loan substantial enough to help launch Warah's first outlet. "Even after all these years, a woman has to have her father or husband as her guarantor to get a loan," she said. 

However, all the hard work and determination have led to Warah's success today as a local premium brand. Now, people can recognise Warah's signature style from the ivory and off white tones, khadi fabric and flared, anarkali dresses. 

Rumana said, "Ivory and subtle colours feel neat; they form the perfect canvas for me to do whatever I want to do." 

Photo : Courtesy
Photo : Courtesy

Additionally, it took her three years to perfect their staple material. Today at Warah, they use three types of khadi material: a sheer and light one, a medium count and a thicker one. 

Furthermore, Warah aims to cater to the aesthetics and culture of Bangladesh. 

Rumana mentioned, "Whether it is through a shoot or a campaign, I always try to highlight the culture of Bangladesh." Oftentimes, she draws inspiration from local heritage sites while travelling, which manifest as motifs and designs in Warah's collections. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In the future, Rumana plans to expand Warah outside Dhaka, and even abroad. The Warah team even plans to do more social projects such as 'The Nameless Women' in the future. 

Warah provides both casual wear and premium attire. The price of their casual wear collection ranges from Tk4,000 to Tk6,000, whereas the premium line starts from Tk10,000.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Where to find: You can find Warah through their website at https://www.warahbd.com/ or their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Warahdhaka, or you can visit their outlet in Banani.

Price: Tk4,000+ for their casual line and Tk10,000+ for their premium line.
 

Features / Top News

Fashion / Warah

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How the ban on porn sites spawned a local cybersex industry

18m | Panorama
3 best affordable sunscreens for all

3 best affordable sunscreens for all

33m | Mode
Warah uses three types of khadi material: a sheer and light one, a medium count and a thicker one.

Warah: Embroidered with culture and womanhood

2h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

2h | Videos
Wheat prices double in India

Wheat prices double in India

15h | Videos
Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

16h | Videos
Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature