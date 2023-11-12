Common shaving myths debunked: Does shaving make your hair thick?

12 November, 2023, 12:20 pm
Common shaving myths debunked: Does shaving make your hair thick?

12 November, 2023, 12:20 pm
Photo: Unsplash
Photo: Unsplash

A lot of people do not use razors thinking they can promote thicker or faster re-growth of hair, darkens the skin, cause in-growths, etc. 

Clinical studies debunked all these myths many years ago but people are still living with the misconception. It can be because their hair regrowth after shaving looks different. Here are six popular shaving myths busted

Dry shaving is okay: No, dry shaving should never be an option since it can irritate the skin and make it dry and flaky. Wet the skin, apply a conditioner and then shave.

Shaving promotes thicker or faster re-growth of hair: When the hair starts growing after a shave it might seem coarse but after a few days it goes back to its original colour and texture.

Shaving darkens the skin: Shaving only gets rid of the hair and has nothing to do with skin darkening.

Shaving causes hair in-growths: In-growths are caused by blockage and not razors. To get rid of them you need to exfoliate the area before sliding a razor.

Shaving removes tan: Razor blades cannot remove tan since the pigment cells are located at the lower levels of your skin where the blades can never come in contact with. Instead, it can give your skin a healthy glow.

New razor causes cuts and bruises: You are not supposed to apply a lot of pressure while shaving so if you are doing it wrong then you will get bruises. Make sure to gently slide the blade on your skin to avoid injuries.

 

