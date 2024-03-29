Buy your Eid panjabis from emerging online brands

Priced between Tk1,200 to Tk5,000, local brand Luxe Label is offering a wide range of panjabis in plain cotton and Lucknow Chikankari fabrics. Photo: Mobarak Faisal

No Eid is complete without an Eid panjabi. Whether you are looking forward to a cosy Eid, all day at home, or attending dawats, an Eid panjabi is a must to keep the festive spirit alive.

Now comes the question: where to buy the Eid panjabi from? If you are bored with the big brands or do not want to go hard on your wallet, you might want to check these online brands who are offering good deals on panjabis.

Priced between Tk1,200 to Tk5,000, local brand Luxe Label is offering a wide range of panjabis in plain cotton and Lucknow Chikankari fabrics, in all sizes.

Photos: Mobarak Faisal

If simple is boring to you and you want something glamorous and glitzy, you can check out the Facebook page, Jlous. The brand offers a handful of embellished panjabis in both pastel and dark hues.

Photo: Mobarak Faisal

The necklines and cuffs of these panjabis are beautifully embroidered, and some of them even have zardosi work on them. All these panjabis are priced between Tk3,000 to Tk7,000.

Fabrilife, a popular, affordable e-commerce site for men's fashion has also geared up with its panjabi collection. They have 50 active designs of panjabis, all priced between Tk1,500 to Tk2,000 only.

If you want to match your Eid panjabi with your little one, Three Dhaka has got you covered with their boutique panjabi collection. Their father-son duo set is quite popular this Eid.

Photo: Mobarak Faisal

Over the past few years, online celebrities and Instagram influencers have ventured into the world of fashion with their own labels. If you're tuned into their content and aspire to wear pieces designed by them, here are a few noteworthy options to explore.

Model and influencer Shoumik Ahmed's brand "Sharik" presents a collection of monochrome and printed panjabis this Eid, crafted from fabrics like cotton, linen, and tussor. Prices are available upon request.

Likewise, delve into the creations of popular food blogger Rafsan, known as The Choto Bhai, through his label Iyad, or explore the offerings from YouTube star and model Salman Muqtadir's brand Goosebumps.

Actor Siam Ahmed's label, Holago is also very popular among the youngsters. Holago is offering a series of monochromatic panjabis this year with heavy embroidery work in the neckline. There's a certain thrill in donning attire endorsed by your favourite celebrities, adding an extra layer of connection to your wardrobe choices.

Check out the online brands:

Luxe Label

Available at: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554171423060

Jlous

Available at: www.facebook.com/MakeThemJlous

Fabrilife

Available at: fabrilife.com

Three Dhaka

Available at: www.facebook.com/THREE.DHAKA/

Sharik

Available at: www.facebook.com/p/Sharik-100070523343365/

Iyad

Available at: https://www.facebook.com/shop.iyad/

Goosebumps

Available at: https://www.facebook.com/iamgettinggoosebumps

Holago