Beauty tips: Safe ingredients for skincare during pregnancy

Mode

Hindustan Times
11 December, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 01:27 pm

Related News

Beauty tips: Safe ingredients for skincare during pregnancy

Here are some beauty tips to change your skincare routine to protect your baby's safety and well-being

Hindustan Times
11 December, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 01:27 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Giving birth is one of the most beautiful experiences that women can have and when you go through the process of pregnancy and birth process, you feel how connected you are with other life coming up inside you but there are a lot of changes in a woman's body which happens during pregnancy. 

There are a lot of hormonal changes where some people may go through depression, some people can have swelling, fatigue and nausea as these are common problems that occur through pregnancy.

Recommending some ingredients that are safe during pregnancy, here are some beauty tips to change your skincare routine to protect your baby's safety and well-being.

1. Vitamin C- One component that ladies probably had in their routines long before becoming pregnant is vitamin C. The good news is that you can also use it once the baby is on board.

2. Vitamin E- Vitamin E, sometimes referred to as tocopherol, is an additional antioxidant alternative. It has the benefit of preventing the appearance of age spots, and it is safe to use during pregnancy.

3. Hyaluronic Acid- It is an amazing ingredient for pregnant women. Your skin may become itchy and dry during pregnancy so hyaluronic acid is the best option to calm your skin.

4. Natural Ingredients- Turmeric is an excellent ingredient for any skin issues. It is useful in treating acne outbreaks, scars and uneven skin tone, eczema. Since turmeric has antioxidative and anti-inflammatory characteristics that are scientifically proven to offer you a brighter and glowing complexion, you can utilise it easily as a skincare product during pregnancy. 

For nourishing your skin, you can use natural products like aloe vera, coconut oil, shea butter and almond oil or you can choose products that have these ingredients.
 

Features

skincare / pregnancy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Apex: Striding into the wedding season with class

5h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Beauty tips: Safe ingredients for skincare during pregnancy

2h | Mode
Of the known knowns and unknowns

Of the known knowns and unknowns

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Nasir Ahmed: The last of the gun sellers

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 psychological facts to make your life easier

7 psychological facts to make your life easier

4h | TBS Career
BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

4h | TBS Today
Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine War in summary

Ukraine War in summary

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points