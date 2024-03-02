Hideaway Cafe: A cosy respite with delectable food

The cafe, located at Mirpur Beribadh, Birulia (opposite of Turag river), is enveloped in green plants and flowers creating a garden-like atmosphere. Photo: Courtesy

For those who need a break from the city's hustle and bustle, Hideaway Cafe offers a perfect respite with delicious food and drinks.

The cafe, located at Mirpur Beribadh, Birulia (opposite of Turag river), is enveloped in green plants and flowers creating a garden-like atmosphere. The ambience is certainly a major highlight. Not just a place to dine, but the cosy cafe seems like a good pick to socialise and relax.

The cafe also hosts cultural events, such as concerts. The cafe manager, Noman, said that they recently collaborated with Meghdol, a Bangladeshi music band, for a concert, and they have plans to introduce a special seafood menu soon. The cafe already offers a wide range of dishes and beverages freshly prepared and served with care.

The owner of the cafe, Muttaki Mahmud, said that he opened the cafe after the Covid-19 pandemic because he thought people needed a place to breathe again and connect with nature.

"Our uniqueness is the ambience we provide to feel a sense of calm not too far away from the hustle and bustle of Dhaka," he added.

Photo: Courtesy

The cafe also offers an open space called The Marketplace for rental purposes, which is suitable for hosting family gatherings and corporate events. Customers who rent the space can also avail food packages from the cafe. The rental rates range from Tk40,000 to Tk70,000, depending on the time and duration of the event.

The Cafe is open every day of the week, from 10 am to 10 pm.

Customers can choose from cakes, muffins, cookies, spaghetti, teriyaki chicken, fettuccine, coffee, salad, soups, drinks and more. The cafe also serves fast food items such as sandwiches, chicken wings, french fries, popcorn chicken etc.

Spaghetti Bolognese

The Spaghetti Bolognese from Hideaway Cafe is a must-have. It's as authentic as it gets with homemade tomato sauce, minced beef and fresh herbs. They also serve it with garlic bread and salad for a complete meal.

Photo: Courtesy

Customers on social media have praised the dish for its rich flavour, generous portion and reasonable price. However, some have criticised the dish for being too dry, bland or oily.

Overall, while the Spaghetti Bolognese seems to have mixed reviews, it might be worth a try if you are looking for a classic Italian dish.

Price: Tk375

Popcorn Chicken

The delight of savouring popcorn chicken at Hideaway Cafe while anticipating the main course with friends or family, adds a unique charm. The ambience is further enhanced by the array of books, providing an opportunity to enjoy this delectable treat even in solitude.

Photo: Courtesy

It's served with various sauces such as ketchup, barbecue, honey mustard or ranch. Among the 40 items, this is one of the most popular items on their menu at a very affordable price.

It's crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. The chicken is seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic and paprika, giving it a savoury and spicy flavour. The sauce adds another layer of taste, depending on your preference.

It serves as an excellent appetiser choice and comes in generous quantities to serve three or four people. It is also a great option for a quick and easy meal, as it can be paired with fries, salad or drinks.

Price: Tk200

Cream of Mushroom

The Cream of Mushroom soup is a must-try for those rainy days or cold winter mornings. It is rich and creamy with the perfect amount of mushroom, cream, milk, garlic and black pepper. The creamy goodness and the savoury mushrooms mix to add a delicious touch.

Price: Tk180

Grilled Chicken Cashew Nut Salad

Hideaway Cafe's Grilled Chicken Cashew Nut Salad provides a nutritional fusion of crisp vegetables, grilled chicken cubes, cashew nuts and sesame seeds. Meticulously prepared, this salad offers diverse flavours and textures with every mouthful.

The menu includes other salads like Tuna Nicoise (Tk270) which contains chunky pieces of tuna over a medley of soft-boiled eggs, cabbage, lettuce, bell peppers and olives dressed in a lemon vinaigrette.

Photo: Courtesy

Another standout is the Fresh Garden Salad (Tk240) which is loaded with fresh greens, tomatoes and black olives. This is the perfect choice for those longing for a classic and refreshing option.

Price: Tk250

Platter of Teriyaki Chicken

The signature Teriyaki Chicken is a standout in their menu, featuring teriyaki chicken, meticulously glazed and marinated, and served alongside a medley of rice and vegetables. While the dish is very popular among patrons, the overall impression of this dish falls within the realm of average.

The teriyaki chicken, while adequately prepared, is too overloaded by the sauce which somewhat diminishes the original taste of the chicken. The rice and vegetable components, while meeting the standard expectations, don't transcend the norm when compared to offerings from other similarly graded restaurants in Dhaka.

It's worth noting that despite the average rating, the manager of the cafe attests to the dish's high demand among customers, describing it as a sought-after main course.

Price: Tk355

Pink Lady and Fresh Orange Juice

Whether it's a chilly winter day or a hot sunny afternoon, everyone loves to indulge in a refreshing beverage after the main course. Here, the beverage menu caters to diverse preferences, offering an array of coffees such as Americano, Espresso, Cafe Mocha and more.

Photo: Courtesy

Tea enthusiasts can explore options like Honey Lemon, Earl Gray and Chai Latte, among others. For those craving a sweet treat, the cafe presents an enticing selection of flavoured shakes, including Oreo, Chocolate, Kitkat and Strawberry. Additionally, they offer a variety of flavoured juices that vary with the seasons. Notably, the Orange Juice and Pink Lady mocktails stand out as excellent choices.

The Pink Lady mocktail, a concoction of strawberry syrup, lemon, orange mixed juice, mint and soda, provides fruity freshness. On the other hand, the Orange Juice is prepared with the finest fresh oranges, ensuring a pure and revitalising conclusion to your meal.

Price of Pink Lady: Tk220

Price of Orange Juice: Tk180