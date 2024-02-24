Comfort in food, the way to the heart

If you want a bowl of soup that goes straight to the soul, try Golden Chimney’s Chicken Corn Soup (Tk570). Photo: Courtesy

Freshly peeled fruit, plain polao, khichuri– they're probably not on the menu when making dinner plans with friends. But when times get tough, you will find yourself longing for your father's carefully peeled oranges, the smell of polao on a Friday, and the warmth of khichuri and beef curry on a rainy day.

The magic of food is such, a necessity for nourishment and a source of comfort. On sick days, long days after work, or after big life changes, our bodies will not be searching for green tea or remembering advice from self-help books. It will crave double servings of carb-heavy, greasy and warm foods that take us back to simpler times.

The Business Standard lists some of the best comfort dishes for the days your body craves to heal the soul through food.

Chicken corn soup from Golden Chimney

Soup is synonymous with comfort food. It is the go-to dish when people get sick because of its ability to warm us from the inside and provide nourishment when our appetite is down.

If you want a bowl of soup that goes straight to the soul, try Golden Chimney's Chicken Corn Soup (Tk570). Even as a soup, it is hearty and will satisfy your hunger. It is made with corn, minced chicken and egg. The soup is quite mild, which is good if you are feeling under the weather. However, despite the low spice level, the soup does not lack flavour. The stock alone is well-made, as it really enhances the flavour of the chicken.

Pair this with their Fried Wontons (Tk545) and you will have a complete meal. The crispy wontons are filled with minced chicken and carrots. Even though there is only a small amount of filling, the wonton offers a crunch to your meal, adding to the overall dining experience.

One order of this dish can serve around four people, which is why it costs so much. On the bright side, this means you can share it with your family, or save the rest for yourself.

Khichuri from Cooker's-7

In all honesty, nothing can beat homemade khichuri–but Cooker's 7 is a close second. Made with rice, lentils and spices, khichuri is a household staple and everyone has their own way of enjoying it.

Cooker’s-7 has been a staple among locals for a long time, and one of their most-loved dishes is their Khichuri. Photo: Noor-A-Alom/TBS

Cooker's-7 has been a staple among locals for a long time, and one of their most-loved dishes is their Khichuri. The Khichuri's speciality is the mix of beef which fuses wonderfully with the flavours of the lentils and spices. Furthermore, leaning into the Khichuri's popularity, they have different options for it such as chicken, fish and more.

You can get a half or a full plate of this dish with beef for Tk250 and Tk320 respectively. Opting for the chicken option will cost Tk220 and Tk280 for a half and full plate, respectively. They also offer options to have it with vegetables or even plain.

Korea beef stone rice from Hobnob

Hobnob's rice and beef dish seems a bit too fancy for comfort food, especially for its price point (Tk800). However, this hearty dish is worth the trouble when you are feeling under the weather.

The dish is served in a hot stone pot where a bed of stir-fried cabbage separates the layer of white rice on the bottom from the tender beef on top. The dish comes with a complementary bowl of hot chicken broth as soup and a small side of sauce.

The dish ticks all the boxes for comfort food; the meat is decadent, the rice is filling, and the cabbage ties everything together with its contrasting texture. Photo: Collected

The dish ticks all the boxes for comfort food; the meat is decadent, the rice is filling, and the cabbage ties everything together with its contrasting texture. The soup is the cherry on top because it warms you from the inside. The stone pot keeps everything warm longer, however, it is still just as good if you get it as a takeaway to have at home.

Bhorta from Bangaliyana Bhoj

When your spirits are low, it's time to go back to your Bangladeshi roots. And what better way is there than having a whole bhorta spread? Bangaliyana Bhoj specialises in Bangladeshi food, which is why having their food will make you feel right at home.

The highlight of a bhorta is that it takes a few key ingredients and turns them up a notch, so they will pack a punch with every bite. When you start feeling like regular food is beginning to taste bland, rice with bhorta is the solution to spice it up again.

Bangaliyana Bhoj offers a platter of 11 bhorta options with rice and daal. Photo: Courtesy

Fortunately, Bangaliyana Bhoj offers a platter of 11 bhorta options with rice and daal. Among the bhorta options, you will get potato, tomato, shutki, kochu, kalo jira, potol, banana and more. All these options combined will only cost Tk169.