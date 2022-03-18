Best frozen food in the hood

Frozen food is the favourite brainchild of the modern food industry. In a world of hustle-culture where people barely have the time to cook or even think about what to eat for the day, frozen food companies are ruling over the food market with its ready-to-eat and easy-to-store solutions.

However, with so many brands tapping into the market, it sometimes gets awfully confusing to discern the best taste. That is where we come in. We have handpicked the most popular brands available in local stores and tasted Bangladeshi household's favourite frozen foods to help you curate your next grocery list.

Frozen chicken nuggets

Kazi Farm Chicken Nuggets Spice: With a squishy texture and a hint of spice, Kazi Farm Chicken Nuggets have a deshi spin to them that is very unlike the original bland taste of nuggets usually found in the West. If you are into a more spicy taste when it comes to nuggets, this is definitely for you.

We rate it an 8 out of 10 because of the bits of pepper in every bite and of course, our deshi taste proclivities.

Price: Tk165 (250 gm)

Jhatpot Chicken Nuggets: The Jhatpot Chicken Nuggets have a more plain flavour but its texture is consistent throughout. With a more flat shape, it fries quickly staying true to its name 'Jhatpot' and caters to people who prefer lesser bursts of flavour.

It could cater to people with a very specific palate but was okay for us. We rate it a 6 out of 10.

Price: Tk200 (300 gm)

Golden Harvest Chicken Nuggets: The nuggets from Golden Harvest definitely got us nostalgic for tiffin time in our school days with its familiar flavour profile. It is less on the spicy side but successfully retains the chicken flavour.

With its mini shape and size, these nuggets are a fun snack to eat. For being juicier than the competition, we rate it a 9 out of 10.

Price: Tk200 (300 gm)

Frozen chicken sausages

Frozen chicken sausages.

Kazi Farms Kitchen Chicken Sausage: As much as we loved the chicken nuggets, the chicken sausages from Kazi Farm were a complete let down. With a chewy, tofu-like texture, the sausages were very bland and lacked flavour.

The white coloured sausages were very off putting both raw and cooked. We rate it a 4 out of 10.

Price: Tk230 (10 sausages)

AG Food Chicken Sausage Plain: With bits of spices in the sausages, AG Chicken Sausage caters to the Bangladeshi taste bud. Even though the name claims it to be 'plain', it is anything but.

However, it does not live up to the flavours of the kind of chicken sausage that we expect in a hotdog. It does taste better with other condiments though. We rate it a 6 out of 10.

Price: Tk230 (10 sausages)

Golden Harvest Chicken Sausage: The Golden Harvest Chicken Sausage gets as accurate as it can when it comes to the generic Bangladeshi sausage. Packed with flavour and spices, it tastes almost exactly like the sausages found in every CP kiosk around town.

If you are looking for a quick 'street food' fix for your evening snack at home, this is definitely for you. We rate it a 7 out of 10.

Price: Tk230 (10 sausages)

Frozen plain paratha

Frozen plain paratha.

Kazi Farms Kitchen Plain Paratha Family: Kazi Farm takes away the main concern of eating a paratha with their greaseless line of paratha. With a thin, shiny and crispy layer, the parathas could definitely use a little bit more flavour but it still holds up as an everyday go-to breakfast.

Unlike other parathas that drip with oil, Kazi Farm parathas are definitely a healthier option. We rate it a 7 out of 10 because of its guilt-free indulgence.

Price: Tk265 (20 parathas)

Paragon Family Paratha: Not going to lie, the Paragon paratha when raw were very deceiving with its cardboard like texture. We had our expectations low at first but it definitely did not disappoint.

The thin parathas tasted good, reminded us of the homemade parathas we all very much crave and to top it all off, it even smelled great like a traditional home made paratha. We rate it an 8 out of 10.

Price: Tk260 (20 parathas)

Golden Harvest Deshi Paratha: As much as we got behind their nuggets and sausages, the Golden Harvest parathas were not that great.

It was thick and doughy which diluted the flavour, and comparatively speaking, it was the greasiest paratha among the three. We rate it a 5 out of 10.

Price: Tk250 (20 parathas)