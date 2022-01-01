The land of midnight sun and hot springs

Juan Pablo Bassi
01 January, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 01:10 pm

The land of midnight sun and hot springs

Juan Pablo Bassi
01 January, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 01:10 pm
Vestrahorn is known as &quot;batman mountain&quot; because of its particular shape and the gothic atmosphere that surrounds it. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi.
Vestrahorn is known as "batman mountain" because of its particular shape and the gothic atmosphere that surrounds it. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi.

"We come from the land of the ice and snow, from the midnight sun where the hot springs flow'' that's how Led Zeppelin's Immigrant song begins. 

Jokulsarlon Glacier Lagoon vatnajokull national park in southeastern Iceland. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi
Jokulsarlon Glacier Lagoon vatnajokull national park in southeastern Iceland. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi

Iceland is a Nordic island nation located in the North Atlantic Ocean. With a population of nearly 3,70,000 people, this is one of the most sparsely populated countries in the world. Locals say there are more sheep than people in the country and that is true. 

Seyðisfjörður is a fishing village located in the Eastfjords of Iceland. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi
Seyðisfjörður is a fishing village located in the Eastfjords of Iceland. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi

But the lack of inhabitants does not take away the possibility of becoming a developed country thanks to tourism. The country receives more than 15,00,000 tourists every year.

Haifoss waterfall. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi
Haifoss waterfall. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi

The best way to tour the island is through its Ring road, route number 1. During our journey, we passed through the most emblematic places of the island: Thingvellir and Skaftafell National Park, countless waterfalls, glaciers, moss fields and hot springs.

Northern Lights and Iceland nights. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi
Northern Lights and Iceland nights. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi

Iceland surprises and fascinates in every corner you visit and if you are lucky enough, you may have the chance to see the Northern Lights. As a traveller, it doesn't take long to tour the island, but as experience seekers, we could spend a lifetime there.

Viking ship monument at capital, Reykjavik. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi
Viking ship monument at capital, Reykjavik. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi

The country's landscape is astonishing, but the most impressive is the Skogafoss waterfalls. With its 60-metre height, it stunns every visitor with its sound.

07. In Iceland, it’s always sweater weather. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi
07. In Iceland, it’s always sweater weather. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi

Iceland offers an integral experience for all the senses, from the visual to the sensorial. Visiting this place is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Iceland is full of hot springs and rivers, which often flow down spectacular waterfalls. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi
Iceland is full of hot springs and rivers, which often flow down spectacular waterfalls. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi
Locals say there are more sheep than people in the country and that is true. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi
Locals say there are more sheep than people in the country and that is true. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi

 

