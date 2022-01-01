The land of midnight sun and hot springs
"We come from the land of the ice and snow, from the midnight sun where the hot springs flow'' that's how Led Zeppelin's Immigrant song begins.
Iceland is a Nordic island nation located in the North Atlantic Ocean. With a population of nearly 3,70,000 people, this is one of the most sparsely populated countries in the world. Locals say there are more sheep than people in the country and that is true.
But the lack of inhabitants does not take away the possibility of becoming a developed country thanks to tourism. The country receives more than 15,00,000 tourists every year.
The best way to tour the island is through its Ring road, route number 1. During our journey, we passed through the most emblematic places of the island: Thingvellir and Skaftafell National Park, countless waterfalls, glaciers, moss fields and hot springs.
Iceland surprises and fascinates in every corner you visit and if you are lucky enough, you may have the chance to see the Northern Lights. As a traveller, it doesn't take long to tour the island, but as experience seekers, we could spend a lifetime there.
The country's landscape is astonishing, but the most impressive is the Skogafoss waterfalls. With its 60-metre height, it stunns every visitor with its sound.
Iceland offers an integral experience for all the senses, from the visual to the sensorial. Visiting this place is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.