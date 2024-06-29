In photos: Cox's Bazar Railway Station

In Focus

Syed Zakir Hossain
29 June, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 09:28 pm

The Cox's Bazar Railway Station is situated near the bus terminal of the city. 

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The station was officially inaugurated on 11 November 2023.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

It is considered the country's first-ever iconic railway station. 

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The government planned on extending the rail track from Dohazari of Chattogram to Gundum of Bandarban. 

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The trans-Asian railway network was to be connected to the proposed Ghumdhum railway station. 

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The government also planned to build another railway track from the proposed Ramu railway station to Cox's Bazar to make another railway station in Cox's Bazar. 

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

