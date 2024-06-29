In photos: Cox's Bazar Railway Station
The Cox's Bazar Railway Station is situated near the bus terminal of the city.
The station was officially inaugurated on 11 November 2023.
It is considered the country's first-ever iconic railway station.
The government planned on extending the rail track from Dohazari of Chattogram to Gundum of Bandarban.
The trans-Asian railway network was to be connected to the proposed Ghumdhum railway station.
The government also planned to build another railway track from the proposed Ramu railway station to Cox's Bazar to make another railway station in Cox's Bazar.