Four peace monuments around the world

ever since human civilisation began, we have been butchering each other.  Fought for different causes, these wars tell us stories of struggle and sacrifice. Hence, they are remembered by numerous monuments and memorials built around the world. 

Since the Neolithic age to the present day, humans have fought many wars and massacred each other. In fact, ever since human civilisation began, we have been butchering each other.  Fought for different causes, these wars tell us stories of struggle and sacrifice. Hence, they are remembered by numerous monuments and memorials built around the world. 

Here we present to you four of the world's peace monuments: 

  1. Hiroshima Peace Monument, Japan

On 6 August 1945, the United States ordered an atomic bombing on Hiroshima. Many buildings were destroyed, and over 140,000 people were killed. However, a dome-shaped building stood firm amidst the pile of rubble. This became the Hiroshima Peace Memorial- a reminder of WWII and a symbol of world peace.

Hiroshima Peace Monument, Japan
Hiroshima Peace Monument, Japan
  1. Monument against War and Fascism, Vienna

Austria's Vienna was one of the epicentres of WWII. The Nazis occupied the city from 1938-1945. During that time, 65,000 Jews who lived in Vienna died in concentration camps. The monument depicts the victims of the Nazi regime. 

Monument against War and Fascism, Vienna. Photo: Wikipedia
Monument against War and Fascism, Vienna. Photo: Wikipedia
  1. Choeung Ek Stupa, Cambodia

Between 1975 and 1979, one of the most brutal genocides in human history took place in Cambodia. Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge killed more than 1.7 million Cambodians, which was 20% of the population.

This monument displays thousands of skulls of the men, women, and children who were murdered. 

Choeung Ek Stupa, Cambodia. Photo: Wikipedia
Choeung Ek Stupa, Cambodia. Photo: Wikipedia
  1. Imagine Peace Tower, Iceland 

Located in Iceland, it is more of an artwork than a tower, comprising 15 powerful searchlights, which light up the sky. The words 'Imagine Peace' are written on the structure's plain white base in 24 different languages. 

Designed and commissioned by John Lennon's widow Yoko Ono, the peace tower was unveiled on 9 October 2007, on what would have been John Lennon's 67th birthday. It was to commemorate his campaign for peace as he and the Beatles used their immense fame and music to spread good in the world. 

Imagine Peace Tower, Iceland. Photo: Iceland Travel
Imagine Peace Tower, Iceland. Photo: Iceland Travel

 

War and peace / Peace monument / Hiroshima / Cambodia / Peace tower / Iceland / Vienna

