The Matarbari Deep Sea Port is located in the Matarbari area of Chattogram's Cox's Bazar district.

A coal-loading jetty for the power plant at Maheshkhali in Cox's Bazar was expanded.

It was constructed as a full-fledged commercial port.

Vessels of at least 15 metres in depth or draft can easily enter this port.

The depth of the Matarbari port is 16 metres.

Each vessel will be able to carry more than 8,000 containers.