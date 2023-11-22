Flame that always burns bright: Falling in love with cricket

1983: when I first fell in love with cricket – a story etched in my memory through the sounds of the commentary on our prized yellow Philips transistor radio.

At the age of 11 the commentary painted a vivid picture on the canvas of my cricketing mind.

The Times of India became my brothers' and mine daily routine, its pages meticulously curated for every snippet of Indian cricketing glory, carefully collated into a scrapbook (though, to call it a mere scrapbook feels sacrilegious) that still resides somewhere in our family home in Dehradun.

This flame, kindled in '83, has since grown into a roaring blaze over four decades.

I've been fortunate to witness live some of the most monumental cricketing battles – the historic 2001 test match at Eden Gardens, the triumphant 2003 World Cup clashes against England in Durban and Pakistan in Jo'burg, the dramatic 2004 finale of the Friendship cup in Lahore, marking the resumption of cricketing ties with Pakistan, the heart-pounding Asia Cup clash in Dhaka, and a handful of others.

In each, a common thread – every match I attended, India emerged victorious. Until yesterday.

The impromptu decision to attend the WC final - perhaps triggered by the superstitious belief to lengthen the common thread - was made possible by a Bangladeshi colleague and a newfound friend, was a rendezvous with destiny. Laden with excitement and an unwavering conviction that India would triumph, I couldn't even consider the notion of defeat.

How could they lose when they were playing so brilliantly? How could they lose when every match I witnessed turned into an Indian victory? Yet, they did.

The night before the showdown was restless, fueled by anticipation.

The night of the match, sleep was abandoned – the hear tbreak too intense. Alone, I refrained from shedding tears, for the creed of strength dictated otherwise.

Such is the essence of sports – an emotional rollercoaster where raw passion intertwines with the highs and lows of your team. Ten consecutive victories gave us immense joy; night after night, for over a month, each match was a celebration. Yet, this lone defeat casts a shadow that will linger far beyond. The pain will endure.

Being an unwavering supporter exacts a toll – a toll paid willingly for the love of the game and the allegiance to a team. If this is the toll on the fans, the players must endure a depth of anguish unfathomable. Broken they may be, shedding silent tears, haunted by perpetual "what if" thoughts. Yet, I believe in the resilience of Rohit, Kohli, Shami, Bumrah, Jaddu, and the rest. This disappointment, bitter as it is, will only fuel their resolve, making them stronger. Come June, another World Cup awaits. They will be prepared, as will I and millions of fans, ready to scream "Indiaaaa, Indiaaaa".

Photo: Collected

Rajeev Sethi is the chief executive officer and managing director of Robi Axiata Ltd.