Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

In the hustle of everyday life, stress has a way of creeping up on us quite quickly. So what can we do to mitigate this stress? A simple stress relief technique is writing in a gratitude journal.

Writing in a gratitude journal is a deeply personal practice, so feel free to get creative and do what's best for you.

"We all like stationery items and love to note down things. I personally love the therapeutic aspect of it as well. Sadly, while there are many options for notebooks, there is an absence of good-quality gratitude journals for wellness, in the local market. The ones available are sourced from abroad and not only does that take time to arrive, it is quite expensive as well," said Tanisha, the creator of the journal.

Photo: Courtesy

In January 2023, Vera Ink x Akangkha launched The Gratitude Journal - a limited-edition wellness journal. The deep green, sleek and classy hardcover of the Gratitude Journal has prompts and affirmations for regular practice. The journal is meant to serve people of any age and gender who wish to reflect on their daily thoughts. It also features motivational quotes in English and Bangla.

Journaling is one of those habits that is beneficial for self-reflection, progress, growth and overall mental well-being. This year, Vera Ink x Akangkha will be working on exciting features such as travel lists and planners.

"Practising mindfulness helps manage stress and anxiety, and that is what the Gratitude Journal is about - being mindful of our thoughts, emotions and dreams," concluded Tanisha.

Where to buy: Vera Ink

Price: Tk350

