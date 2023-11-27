Unleashing precision: The top 4 gaming mice to buy

In the dynamic realm of gaming, a reliable and responsive mouse can be the difference between victory and defeat.

Whether you're a budget-conscious gamer, a mid-range enthusiast, a premium performance seeker, or someone aiming for the absolute pinnacle, there's a mouse tailored to your needs.

As we dive into the gaming landscape of 2023, these four outstanding mice emerge as the champions of performance, catering to a range of budgets.

1. Glorious Model O-

The Glorious Model O- is a budget-friendly marvel that punches above its weight class. Weighing in at a mere 58 grams, this mouse is a feather-light powerhouse designed for nimble maneuvers.

Photo: Collected

The honeycomb shell not only contributes to its lightweight nature but also provides excellent ventilation, keeping your palms cool during intense gaming sessions.

Equipped with the Pixart 3360 sensor, the Model O- boasts pinpoint precision, ensuring your every flick and swipe translates into swift in-game actions. The Omron switches - with a durability of 20 million clicks - deliver a satisfying click, making each press feel like a tactile victory.

The Glorious Model O- is a testament to the fact that you don't need to break the bank for a competitive gaming mouse. Its lightweight design, precise sensor, and durable switches make it an ideal companion for budget-conscious gamers who refuse to compromise on performance.

Price: Starting from Tk5,000

Where to buy: Startech, Tech Land, Vibe Gaming (Online)

2. Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Photo: Collected

Step into the midrange arena with the Logitech G Pro X Superlight, a wireless wonder that combines performance with minimalist design. Weighing just 63 grams, this mouse retains the feather-light feel while eliminating the constraints of a cable, providing a seamless gaming experience.

Logitech's HERO sensor, known for its accuracy, is the beating heart of the G Pro X Superlight. With a maximum sensitivity of 25,600 DPI, this mouse ensures that no detail is overlooked. The absence of a cable is complemented by the impressive battery life, granting you extended gaming sessions without the worry of sudden power loss.

The ambidextrous design caters to both left and right-handed gamers, making the G Pro X Superlight an inclusive choice. The customisable buttons and onboard memory allow for personalised configurations, ensuring that the mouse adapts to your playstyle.

In the mid-range market, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight stands tall, providing wireless freedom without compromising on precision and versatility.

Price: Starting from Tk14,000

Where to Buy: Tech Land, Startech, Ultra Tech (Online)

3. Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro

Elevating the gaming experience to new heights, the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro represents the pinnacle of premium gaming mice. Built on the foundation of the iconic DeathAdder series, this wireless marvel boasts Razer's Focus+ Optical Sensor with a staggering 20,000 DPI sensitivity, ensuring pixel-perfect accuracy in the most demanding gaming scenarios.

What sets the DeathAdder V2 Pro apart is the Razer Optical Mouse Switch, providing an industry-leading response time of 0.2 milliseconds. Every click is executed with lightning speed, giving you a competitive edge in fast-paced games.

The ergonomic design, synonymous with the DeathAdder series, offers comfort during prolonged gaming sessions, while the customisable RGB lighting adds a touch of flair to your setup.

With Razer's HyperSpeed wireless technology, the DeathAdder V2 Pro delivers a lag-free experience, rivaling the responsiveness of wired counterparts. This premium gaming mouse is a testament to Razer's commitment to innovation and performance, making it the weapon of choice for those who demand the best.

Price: Starting from Tk11,000

Where to buy: Tech Land, Vibe Gaming (Online)

4. SteelSeries Rival 800

At the zenith of gaming mice, we find the SteelSeries Rival 800, a high-end hero designed for the discerning gamer. Packed with features, this mouse goes beyond the conventional, offering a customisable OLED display on its side. This unique addition allows for in-game stats, Discord notifications, and personalised graphics, adding a layer of immersion to your gaming experience.

Photo: Collected

The TrueMove3 sensor, developed in collaboration with Pixart, provides true 1-to-1 tracking, eliminating any discrepancies between mouse movement and on-screen action. The modular design allows you to customise the weight and shape, tailoring the mouse to your preferences.

The Rival 800 introduces tactile alerts, translating in-game events into physical feedback. Whether it's a critical low-health warning or an ammo pickup, you'll feel the game in your hands. This innovative feature enhances spatial awareness, giving you a competitive advantage.

In the realm of high-end gaming mice, the SteelSeries Rival 800 stands as a beacon of innovation, offering a plethora of features to satisfy the most demanding gamers.

Price: Starting from Tk10,000

Where to buy: Startech, Tech Land