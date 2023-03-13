Greet the summer with cool shades

Summer is around the corner, which means it is time to take out your sunglasses again. What makes sunglasses so exciting is that it concentrates your entire style into one component of your outfit. Yet, eyewear is one of the most underrated parts of fashion and is probably bought as an afterthought during a shopping spree.

There was a time when carrying Ray-Ban Wayfarer-style glasses was the epitome of style; there was no other way to wear sunglasses. The market became absolutely saturated with one style, making it hard for people to see how creative you can get with eyewear. From aviators and geometric shapes, to browlines, the scope for stylish sunglasses is endless, yet it remains unexplored.

Thankfully, those days are in the past and local retailers and brands have stepped up to make creative shades, fit for different styles, accessible to us. So, if you are looking to add a pair of sunglasses to your summer fashion, here are a few unique options from local shops to add to your shopping bag.

Fusion Aviator

The Fusion Aviator from Goxo is a nifty unisex design. It carries the classic aviator style but the added details on the bridge and arms make it a stylish modern piece to flaunt.

The olive colour lens is set upon a silver metal frame. The lenses are polycarbonate and have a UV400 coating for protection. The eyewear has a medium fit.

On top of that, the store can adjust the power of the lenses if a prescription is provided. It is the perfect pair for a laid-back look. The coloured lenses make it a lot more fun compared to the conventional black lenses, and it allows you to colour-coordinate your outfit with your eyewear.

Price: Tk800

Where to buy: facebook.com/goxobd

Cairo

Fashion Optics Ltd in particular is a great place to find original branded eyewear. From Calvin Klein to Burberry, their collection features great pieces.

Cairo is a unique piece for women. The shape is subtly geometrical and has a bridge at the brow instead of the nose. The Cairo design comes in three different colours, pink, brown, and purple.

These shades are perfect for day-to-day wear as the frames have a subtlety to them. If you have a vacation planned, opt for one of the funkier colour options for a fun look.

Price: Tk2,500

Where to buy: fashionoptics.store

Metal Windbreaker

The Metal Windbreaker sunglasses from Glassesbd is truly an out-of-the-box design. The design itself adds an eccentric taste to your fashion because of how different it is.

The eyewear has the conventional rounded frame, however, from the arm, there is an additional metal-cage design that continues from the lens. This part covers the side of the eye, giving it a goggle-type look, but certainly a lot more stylish. Fret not, the side pieces have hinges that help you pull them back while folding your glasses.

The use of metals with funky-coloured lens options brings a dramatic flair to your look. The glasses come in red, brown, and blue lens colour options, and the metal of the frame will vary. You also have the option to change the power of the lens in case you need it.

Price: Tk450

Where to buy: glassesbd.com

Hand-painted sunglasses

If you feel like ditching the conventional designs of shades and want something much more whimsical, hand-painted sunglasses will be the perfect match for you. After all, eyewear is an extension of your personality. Gol glass offers a variety of vibrant sunglasses painted in eccentric patterns.

The sunglass frames vary from boxy to triangular, but mostly fall under the geometric frame category. The frames are painted with art inspired by popular rickshaw art. Other than that, they also have floral and line patterns painted glasses.

These glasses are a best fit for colourful celebrations such as Pahela Baishakh and can be a way to express your own vibrant persona on vacations.

Price: Starts from Tk650

Where to buy: facebook.com/golglassofficial