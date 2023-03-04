Nasir injured after door falls on him, Quader narrowly escapes unharmed

AJM Nasir Uddin, general secretary of Chattogram Mohanagar Awami League, was injured when a glass door got broken by the crowd of leaders and activists at a meeting in Chattogram.

However, Awami League general secretary and Road Transport minister Obaidul Quader, who was beside AJM Nasir at the programme, narrowly escaped the accident.

The accident occurred following the commemoration meeting of late Chattogram South District Awami League President Moslem Uddin Ahmed at Kazir Dewri International Convention Centre around 6:30pm Saturday (4 March).

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, Awami League Office Secretary Biplab Barua and other local leaders were leaving the meeting venue at that time.

Former Ctg mayor AJM Nasir Uddin's personal assistant Ujjal Datta told The Business Standard that after the memorial meeting, top leaders including Obaidul Quader and AJM Nasir Uddin were coming out of the venue.

"At that time, one of the three glass doors of the convention centre broke due to the pressure of a crowd of the party's leaders and activists," he said.

While Obaidul Quader narrowly escaped, shards of broken glass fell on Nasir Uddin and few policemen present on the scene.

Nasir Uddin was taken to the nearby medical centre for the treatment of his head injury, Ujjal Dutta added.