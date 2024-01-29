The four best alternatives to gas stoves

Up until the late 1990s, kerosene stoves were a common feature in Bangladeshi households. The introduction of LPG gas proved to be revolutionary due to its efficient supply chain. But now that the gas supply is failing to meet our demand, some people are going back to old options while some are exploring newer alternatives.

Residents in various areas of the city now experience gas shortages ranging from six to 18 hours a day. Even when gas is available, the low pressure significantly extends the time required for cooking and heating water.

Although gas will remain the king fuel for commercial cooking, for residential use, cooking with gas isn't the only way. Innovative solutions like electric and induction cooking, and traditional options like kerosene or butane burners, can offer some distinct advantages.

TBS looked into the market and picked the four best alternative cookers to ease your life when gas supplies are down.

Butane Gas Stove

Photo: Collected

Although it is designed for outdoor activities, the portable card-type butane gas stove burner with a bottle has found its use beyond just camping. As an affordable and convenient option, this stove can be a versatile solution for emergency cooking needs.

The gas burner is equipped with a safe shut-off system. Its general compatibility allows it to adapt effortlessly to various types of gas jars, making it a versatile choice for different setups. You can pair it up with butane gas bottles from different brands.

Available on Daraz (unbranded), one of the standout features is its lightweight and portable design, and the combustion rate is really high given the miniature size (112 mm x 112 mm x 96 mm) of the device. The stove has a promising rating and reliable reviews on the website.

Price: Tk990

Where to buy: Daraz, Best Shop BD

Kerosene Stove Burner

The 8 Wicks Kerosene Stove brings nostalgia and practicality together. Designed for a group of three to five people, this stove has found renewed relevance in both day-to-day cooking and outdoor activities.

Its compatibility with kerosene, high-quality construction and easy installation makes it a reliable choice for those seeking a traditional yet efficient cooking solution. The stove is approximately 7.08 inches by 6.69 inches, and is made from iron and baking paint.

Photo: Collected

In times of emergencies, the widespread availability of kerosene makes it a practical fuel choice for this stove. Moreover, compared to other alternatives, kerosene stoves have the cheapest installation cost.

Price: Tk1,940 (without fuel)

Where to buy: Daraz, Best Shop BD

Walton Heat Master Elite

In the world of home appliances, homegrown brand Walton is a reliable name. Walton Heat Master Elite is a smart cooking choice if you are looking for affordable infrared cookers.

The high-temperature sustainable glass cooktop is a blend of efficiency and innovation. The cooker has power ranging from 200 Watts to 2000 Watts and it offers rapid heating, significantly reducing cooking time.

Photo: Collected

The convenience of easy power control adds a layer of precision, and it is designed to accommodate almost all kinds of flat pans.

The device has five built-in functions and a timer option with user-friendly features. Safety takes centre stage with an auto safety shut-off mechanism, ensuring peace of mind during the cooking process.

Furthermore, the cooker adheres to European standards with CE and CB certification. However, since the cooking surface of the device is made from a glass material, it is prone to cracking. Ensure you are using the cooker in a well-ventilated area, away from flammable materials and water sources.

Price: Tk3,999

Where to buy: Any Walton Outlet, Daraz

Philips Induction Cooker HD4929

In recent times, induction cookers have become synonymous with modern kitchens. Induction cooking allows for fast cooking because the energy transfers directly to the cookware, so little to no heat or energy is lost between the cooking surface and your food. This means you can boil water or sear food quickly.

Although a little costlier than other alternatives in the market, an induction cooker is the safest option to invest in if you are struggling with gas supply.

Photo: Collected

The Philips Induction Cooker HD4929 has a solid 4.2 rating on Amazon and more than 2.5k reviews, making it a reliable option.

This culinary powerhouse operates at a voltage of 220-240V and a frequency of 50/60Hz. Its innovative features include an auto-off program, providing not only convenience but also energy efficiency.

Moreover, the cool-to-touch surface enhances safety, allowing users to cook without concern about accidental burns. Promoting the concept of no-flame cooking, it creates a secure and flameless environment in the kitchen.

With eight power levels, users have precise control over the cooking process, catering to various culinary needs.

Price: Tk9,830

Where to buy: Rangs Electronics, Esquire Electronics, Pickaboo

