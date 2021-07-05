Araaz Ceramics: How about some nakshi kantha or jamdani motifs on your porcelain?

Growing up, we have all seen a vast array of porcelain porcelain neatly put away in the cabinet and only taken out during special occasions such as Eid, birthdays, or whenever the house was brimming with guests.

But we rarely got to enjoy a meal or two, or casually sip some tea or coffee, from one of those ultra-special plates and cups.

Our mothers always took extra care of those certain dinnerware - doing all the washing, drying, and safekeeping themselves.

And God forbid if one of these porcelains had the misfortune to fall and break, all hell would break loose – just like that one member of the porcelain set!

However, the ceramics industry in Bangladesh has not yet experienced such crack.

Araaz Ceramics also carries a range of solid coloured and floral teapots.

In fact, it is one of the rapidly growing industries in Bangladesh, which has been experiencing stable growth since the late 1950s.

To experience success and make a name in the industry, many ceramics manufacturers have tapped into the industry since. While some gained success, many got driven out of the market due to fierce competition.

Araaz Ceramics is one of the comparatively new names that have been making waves with fine quality porcelain porcelain and cutlery sets.

And although they have existed in the market for the last 15 years with clothing and jewellery, their ceramics venture is the latest addition to their lineup.

Sajjad Ali Sharif, the owner of Araaz Ceramics

"Araaz Ceramics is a small ceramic venture on our part that greatly values quality and designs of the products," said Sajjad Ali Sharif, the owner of Araaz Ceramics.

"To us, our clients always come first and we have always tried to cater to them in every possible way. And although we have clients all over the world, we cater to mostly locals in Bangladesh as we are based here," he continued.

"We mainly work with a few ceramic factories. We provide them designs and they create exclusive products for us which cannot be found elsewhere."

Araaz carries a wide range of porcelain porcelain and one of their most exclusive dinnerware designs that include Nakshi Kantha and Jamdani motif, which is also very popular among expat Bangladeshis, shared Syed Masud Anower, Director Marketing, Araaz Ceramic.

Syed Masud Anower, director marketing of Araaz Ceramic

Apart from themed porcelain, Araaz Ceramics also carries a range of solid coloured and floral dinnerware that not only look aesthetic but also complement the food served in them while lighting up breakfast, lunch, dinner or any mealtime tables they accompany.

Speaking more about the business, Sharif said, "We bring in ceramic dinnerware of A-class porcelain. Our products cater to a niche market. We carry a range of porcelain such as dinner sets with traditional Bangali and other designs, tea sets, contemporary mugs, and children's dinnerware. We have very recently introduced oil burners to our product line as well."

In the small frame of time that Araaz Ceramics has existed, it has captured consumer markets both at home and abroad.

The response has been so overwhelming that the owners are now opening a physical store at Gulshan-1.

The shop was opened in the first week of July with a wide selection of the finest quality, premium, and exclusively designed porcelain dinnerware.

Most importantly, now you can present your mother with a beautiful porcelain dinner set and rightfully demand to eat your favourite dish served on one of the exclusively designed plates, or to sip a tea or coffee from a unique Nakshi Kantha or Jamdani themed cup.

TBS Picks

If you are confused about which of the dinnerware by Araaz Ceramics to get, TBS Picks is here to give you a thorough guideline about five of their must-have porcelain. The prices however are not publicly displayed and can only be accessed by directly messaging them. You can order from: https://www.facebook.com/AraaazCeramics

Nakshi Kantha themed porcelain

Nakshi kantha themed tableware

Price: Tk2,000



As mentioned before, the Nakshi Kantha themed porcelain by Araaz ceramics is one of their signature designs. This porcelain set will not only look good on your tabletop but will also awe the guests at any home event.

This range can be bought as a whole set as well as single pieces such as mugs, plates, and handis. It also comes in different base colours such as black, red, and white, with Nakshi Kantha print on top.

Jamdani themed tableware

Price:Tk2,000 to Tk15,000

Jamdani can be worn as shari, salwar-kameez, and punjabi and now you can enjoy your favourite food on Jamdani themed porcelain set by Araaz Ceramics.

The Jamdani themed tea set is a beautiful addition to anyone who is an avid tea and coffee drinker. This porcelain set comes with six sets of teacup and saucers, one milk pot, one sugar pot, and one teapot.

Jamdani themed tableware

This range also carries dinnerware sets of 30 to 38 pieces. Other Jamdani themed porcelain includes multipurpose containers and handis.

There are four colours available in this range - red, black, green, and blue.

Turkish themed porcelain

Turkish themed tableware

Price: Tk10,000 to 14,000

Another aesthetic porcelain collection to adorn your table is the Turkish themed porcelain. This intricate and elegant themed set will elevate your dining experience at any event.

This set comes in a 24-piece dinner set that includes six dinner plates, six dessert plates, two handis, one casserole pot with lid, one oval-shaped platter, one curry bowl, six small bowls, and one serving tray.

Although the colour option is only limited to a black base with yellow and white designs on top, the intricacy of the designs and attention to detail makes this set worth it.

Terracotta themed porcelain

Terracotta themed tableware

Price: Tk8,000 to Tk10,000

This 32-piece terracotta dinner set is one of the most eye-catching porcelain sets by Araaz Ceramics.

With a glossy and hardy exterior the colour of raw, burnt earth, this terracotta dinnerware will add a casual chic look to any dining table while taking you a step closer to the Bangladeshi roots.

If buying an entire dinnerware set is not the wisest choice for you to make, treat yourself with single cups, mugs, plates, and pots.

Gold-plated water jar set

gold-plated water jar set

Price: Tk4,000 to Tk5,000

If you are not the biggest fan of tea or coffee, this gold-plated water jar set from Araaz Ceramics is the perfect porcelain set for you.

The gold-plated water jar set exudes luxury, sophistication, and finesse with its minimal yet beautiful design. Now, you can drink water in style!

This set comes with one water jar and six glasses, each piece the true-white colour of naked porcelain with a gold trim running down the center of the pieces at an angle.