Turkish ceramics brand Kale enters Bangladesh market

Kale Ceramics, a leading ceramic tile manufacturer from Turkey, has opened its doors in Bangladesh, offering a wide range of high-quality tiles and sanitaryware at competitive prices.

The brand launching was held at Tajwar Centre in Banani of the capital on Sunday, organised by Shanta Lifestyle, the local partner of Kale.

At the event, Shanta Lifestyle's CEO Dewan Sajid Afzal said, "Our mission is to position Kale as a leading player in the porcelain tile and sanitaryware segment in Bangladesh. We are dedicated to providing innovative, sustainable, and environmentally friendly solutions, aligning with the evolving needs of the country."

He expressed his confidence that the EPD certification of Kale would add significant value to architects and designers in Bangladesh.

Premier tile collections of Kale, including Kalesinterflex, Italian Marble, and Royal Marble series, alongside an array of sanitaryware, will now be available in Bangladesh.

Shanta Lifestyle's Head of Business Johirul Islam said that they will sell Kale's products in four categories – ceramic tiles, ceramic sanitaryware, faucets and bathroom furniture. Among them, according to the type and quality of marble, the price per square foot of the products has been fixed from Tk450-1,200.

Addressing the event, Turkish Ambassador in Dhaka Ramis Sen marked the beginning of Kale's journey into Bangladesh as a growing market.

"Such initiatives will help increase cooperation between the companies of the two countries and inspire them to make investments," he said, adding that bilateral cooperation between Turkey and Bangladesh, including in the trade arena, has been enhanced.

The Ambassador expressed satisfaction that Turkish companies are doing good business in Bangladesh.

With more than 4,500 diverse products in ceramic tiles, sanitaryware, faucets, and bathroom furniture, Kale introduces about 200 new products annually. Its global reach extends to 86 countries.

Kale Ceramics is the 1st largest ceramic tile manufacturer in Turkey, 3rd in Europe and 18th in the world, with an annual production capacity of 56 million square metres, said the representatives of Kale at the event, citing data from the World Economic Forum.

Entrepreneurs said that the tiles and sanitaryware market in Bangladesh has expanded remarkably with growing demand for the products and that is why Kale chose Bangladesh after India and Pakistan in South Asia to sell its products.