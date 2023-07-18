X Ceramics, Dysin to invest $42m in ceramics, textile chemicals

Two Bangladeshi companies will invest $42 million to build factories in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) for manufacturing ceramics and textile chemicals.

X Ceramics Limited ‍and Dysin Advanced Materials Limited will set up their factories on 30 acres of land. Once up and running, these factories are expected to create employment for 1,691 people, according to sources at the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza).

Beza Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun told The Business Standard, land lease agreements with these companies will be made on Wednesday. The investment situation at BSMSN, the country's flagship economic zone, is good. Those to whom we have allotted space have built their factory buildings. Many companies have gone into production. Many are bringing in machinery and equipment."

X Ceramics Limited will build a ceramics factory on 20 acres of land in BSMSN with an investment of $28.65 million. This factory will employ 1,559 people. The company was incorporated in 2008 with the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies.

The other company Dysin Advanced Materials Limited will invest $13.32 million on 10 acres of land to build a textile chemical factory where 132 people will be employed.

Dysin Advanced Materials Limited is a sister concern of Dysin Group which is considered to be a one-stop shop for dyestuff, chemicals, screen printing, consumables and testing equipment. They are reportedly the pioneer to introduce new technologies for the knit dyeing, garments washing and garments printing industries in Bangladesh.

According to the company's website, Dysin-Chem Limited was established in Dhaka in 1984 by Chairman Md Mizanur Rahman. Since then, this company has grown to be the largest dyestuff and chemicals distributor and technical service provider for the textile industry in Bangladesh with 700+ employees and 13 sales offices around the country. Dysin is a pioneer in supplying products and techniques to the garment printing and knit dyeing industry.

The country's largest industrial city, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar is being constructed in an area of 30,000 acres of land in Mirsarai and Sitakunda upazilas of Chattogram and Sonagazi upazila of Feni.

Already several companies are manufacturing their products in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.

McDonald Steel Industries Ltd is producing prefabricated structural steel, used in steel bridges and steel high-rise buildings, factories and power plants.

Nippon & McDonald Steel Industries Limited is producing MS Plate manufacturing from imported steel, purlin, slitting sheets and coil.

Asian Paints Bangladesh Limited, which produces Paints and allied products, Emulsions, has invested $34 million in the economic zone.

The Beza is working toward establishing 100 economic zones across the country by 2041. The goal is to create employment for one crore people. The Beza also expects to produce and export products worth $40 billion annually in and from these economic zones.