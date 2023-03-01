‘Rotasia Bangladesh 2023’ convention held in Cox’s Bazar

"Rotasia Bangladesh 2023", a four-day international convention of South Asian Rotaractors and Rotaract clubs, was held in Cox's Bazar with the participation of 350 delegates from Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka, said a press release.

The event started on 23 February and continued till 26 February, in the tourist city, marking its return to Bangladesh after 10 years.

PDRR Abu Bakar Siddique presided over the event with the overall assistance of PDRR Zia Uddin Haider, convener of "Rotasia Bangladesh 2023", read the release.

Cox's Bazar-2 MP Asheq Ullah Rafiq inaugurated the conference while Cox's Bazar Municipality Mayor Mujibur Rahman was the special guest.

Training sessions on leadership and personality development, self-development and networking were conducted by various corporate trainers throughout the event.

Governor of Rotary District 3281 MA Wahab, former district governor Barrister Muntasim Billah Farooqui, PDG Khairul Alam, DG Nominee Hafiz Uddin Biplab and Additional DIG of Tourist Police Muslim Uddin, among others, attended the conference.

The next conference of Rotasia will be held in India's Bangalore, added the media release.

