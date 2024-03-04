RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

On 29th February 2024, Bangladesh's bustling automotive scene witnessed the arrival of yet another new vehicle in the local market. This time it's the Proton X90 hybrid.

RANCON Cars Limited, the new exclusive distributor of Proton vehicles in Bangladesh, unveiled the flagship X90 Hybrid with great fanfare at Dhaka's Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel.

During the inauguration ceremony, Romo Rouf Chowdhury, the Group Managing Director, announced the organisation's decision to invest $100 million in production of Proton vehicles in Bangladesh. This marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between Malaysian giant PROTON Holdings and RANCON Cars Limited.

He also revealed the ambitious investment plans in a state-of-the-art Industrial Park. This would set the stage for local production of Proton vehicles by the end of 2024, with a promise of reduced retail prices and making high quality Malaysian automobiles more accessible to Bangladeshi consumers.

Malaysian High Commissioner Haznah Md. Hashim graced the unveiling ceremony as the chief guest, underscoring the significance of this new partnership.

Photo: Saikat Roy

Dr. Li Chunrong, CEO of PROTON was also present at the event as a chief guest and expressed enthusiasm for the Bangladeshi venture, highlighting RANCON's role in establishing a robust sales and after-sales network, along with local assembly capabilities.

Powering the Proton X90 is a 48V mild hybrid system, which features a 1500cc turbocharged engine co-developed with Volvo. It's the first hybrid vehicle from Proton that's designed to improve fuel efficiency and signifies the brand's concern towards sustainability.

Two variants of the Proton X90 will be available at RANCON's showrooms situated in Dhaka and Chattogram. The top of the line variant will feature a luxurious 6-seater Flagship priced at Taka 49.90 lakh and another versatile 7-seater Premium variant at Taka 45.90 lakh. Furthermore, RANCON Cars Limited promises to offer a generous warranty package of five years or 150,000 km with every X90, along with six free after-sales services.

Team Wheels at The Business Standard recently reviewed the Proton X90 and as per our verdict the X90 has clearly been the most luxurious Proton to have ever been offered in Bangladesh. It's a balanced package of well integrated features and a decent hybrid powertrain which not only provides decent power for the vehicle's dimensions but the 1500cc engine displacement also translates to a lower annual income tax.