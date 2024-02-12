Exploring the Proton X90: Where comfort meets utility

The X90 seems promising for the Bangladeshi market with its blend of premium features, six seating capabilities and 1500cc engine that translates to both a lower annual income tax and a lower price sticker. Photo: Nafirul Haq

As one of the pioneer brands to have their vehicles manufactured in the country, Proton aspired to be one of the first in the race to offer affordable vehicles in the local market.

Now, the dealership is set to make new waves with the upcoming launch of its flagship model - the X90. Our team at The Business Standard got an exclusive sneak peek at it, courtesy of Rancon Cars Limited, the new distributor in Bangladesh.

A first glance at the X90 reveals the signature Proton aesthetics that are also found in the X50 and the X70. Based on the Geely Haoye, the X90 differentiates itself with a unique grill that commands attention with its bold, muscular facade.

Aiming to be a luxury SUV, the X90 covers itself with quite a lot of chrome bits all around. But at the same time, the model gets its fair share of off-road-ready body bits. For example, black wheel arches and skid plates all around will be more useful on roads with rickshaws than while taking it off the tarmac.

Photo: Nafirul Haq

When you step inside the Proton X90, you'll be greeted with a lavishly large cabin for six with three-row seating. All seats come wrapped in leather with first and second-row passengers having individual armrests and seat adjustability.

Like the exterior, the satin aluminium finish exudes a bit of ruggedness amid all the luxury touches with the hard plastic used for the dashboard. Fear not however as luxury lurks in the details – ambient lighting, individual climate control and rear seat cooling to pamper the occupants.

Photo: Nafirul Haq

Rear passengers also get their individual AC vents followed by the expansive panoramic sunroof that makes the X90 feel even roomier.

Each row passenger also gets adequate headroom and legroom and dedicated charging ports, ensuring a premium experience.

For infotainment, the X90 is fitted with a 12.3-inch slim-bezel display – the largest ever in a Proton – and complemented by a secondary 10.25-inch instrument cluster.

The infotainment hosts built-in apps like Spotify and responds seamlessly to touch, although surprisingly missing out on both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Nevertheless, Proton compensates with a slew of smart luxury features, from auto-unlock to a 360° camera system and wireless charging deck in the centre console, ensuring connectivity and convenience on the go.

Underneath its sleek exterior lies the heart of innovation – the X90 is Proton's first hybrid production vehicle.

Photo: Nafirul Haq

The integration of a 1500cc turbocharged 3-cylinder engine borrowed from the X70 with an additional 48V electric motor is mated with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. This yields up to a respectable 190 bhp of maximum power and an astonishing 300 Nm of torque.

In the real world, given the mammoth-sized dimensions of the car, the comparatively tiny 1500cc engine does result in acceleration which may not be spine-tingling as one may expect to see power figures.

Even the Driving Mode selector that allows users to select between Comfort, Eco and Sport seems to bring little versatility to the performance department. That being said, the car is still adequately powered for day-to-day driving and occasional overtakes, even at triple-digit speeds.

What impressed us more than the performance was the handling. The X90 delivers a composed ride, thanks to a well-tuned suspension that translates to smoother cruises over bumps and greater vehicle control overall.

Photo: Nafirul Haq

All in all, the X90 has clearly been the most luxurious Proton to have ever been offered in Bangladesh. As the X90 gears up for its much-anticipated local debut on 29 February 2024, expectations from the flagship Proton soar sky-high.

Representing Proton's revamped journey with Rancon Cars Limited, the X90 seems promising for the Bangladeshi market with its blend of premium features, six seating capabilities and 1500cc engine that translates to both a lower annual income tax and a lower price sticker.

Specifications:

Engine: 1500cc 3G15TDB G-Power Turbo I3

Transmission: 7-speed DCT

Power: 190 BHP at 5500 rpm

Torque: 300 Nm at 1500-4000 rpm