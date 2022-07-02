Free health clinic launched in Ctg

Speakers at a programme said the government is working to ensure universal health coverage (UHC) and access to quality health care for all in order to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)-3.

The government took up various programmes to achieve the SDG goal, which calls for ensuring healthy life and well-being of all, they said, while addressing the launching of a free health clinic service at Kotwali thana in Chattogram.

The free clinic was launched at Nazma Sattar Clinic on behalf of families of Shahed Asgor and Rashed Asgor at Elahi Complex, on the Jubilee Road.

A team of three physicians (two doctors and a nutritionist) will provide free health services to people for four hours (from 4pm to 8pm) –three days in a week – at the clinic.

Helal Akbor Chowdhury Babor, one of the key persons of ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury Foundation, inaugurated the clinic as the chief guest on Friday.