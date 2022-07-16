Ctg private clinic workers suffer due to its sudden closure

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 July, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 10:23 pm

Without issuing any prior notice, the authorities of a private clinic in Chattogram closed its operation, pushing its 80 workers into boundless misery.

Demanding two months' arrears, workers of Holy Health Hospital and Diagnostic Centre in the port city's Panchlaish area under the banner of Chattogram Private Clinic Workers Welfare Union have been staging a sit-in demonstration in front of the facility for the last five days.

According to the protesting workers, the hospital authority on 7 July discharged all the 11 patients who were undergoing treatment there and closed its operation without paying salary-bonus to workers.

However, the hospital authorities say the building owner locked the establishment as they failed to pay the rent for a long time.

On the other hand, workers alleged that Rashedul Hasan, the owner of the building, is the brother-in-law of Dr Abul Kashem, managing director of the hospital.  In collusion with him, the hospital owner closed the facility and is trying to sell it.

Abdur Rahim, general secretary of Chattogram Private Clinic Workers Welfare Union, told The Business Standard that without issuing any prior notice, the authorities of the private clinic closed its operation. Many workers are not able to pay house rent and money for groceries as the hospital authorities did not pay their salary and allowance for two months.

"Without paying their arrears, the owner of the facility is holding a meeting with a party at Chattogram Club on Saturday, regarding the sale of the medical facility. We informed the matter to the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE)," he added. 

However, the hospital MD, Dr Abul Kashem was not available for comment on the issue.

According to a letter sent by the DIFE, Holy Health Hospital Chairman Akter Ahmed Chowdhury and MD Dr Abul Kashem were asked to appear before it on 20 July.

On that day, a tripartite meeting among officials of DIFE, hospital owners and workers will be held to reach a negotiation in this regard.

Chattogram / clinic

Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

