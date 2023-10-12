Sports medicine clinic launched at BSMMU

A sports medicine clinic has been inaugurated at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) to provide medical care to athletes and individuals engaged in sports.

The clinic, staffed by a physician from the Department of Physical Medicine, will operate every Saturday on the ground floor of BSMMU's B-Block.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and Bangladesh Association of Sports Medicine jointly hosted the official inauguration of the clinic on Thursday (12 October).

The event was chaired by BSMMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed while State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell presided over the programme as the chief guest.

Syed Saheed Reza, secretary general of the Bangladesh Olympic Association, was also present as a special guest at the event.

Speaking at the programme, Zahid Ahsan Russell expressed that the inauguration of the Sports Medicine Clinic marks the beginning of a new chapter in the country's sports arena.

"This significant milestone promises to bring all sports federations under one umbrella and ensure that athletes receive comprehensive medical assistance through the National Sports Council," he added.

Expressing his gratitude to BSMMU and the Bangladesh Association of Sports Medicine, he stated that the ministry is committed to providing full support to enhance the operations and reach of this clinic.

He also mentioned the forthcoming implementation of a doping control system in Bangladesh.

BSMMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "This specialised sports clinic will offer athletes access to cutting-edge medical services, including emergency treatments and complex surgeries."

He also stated his intention to introduce advanced degree programmes in sports medicine in the future, with the aim of fostering expertise in this field.

During the event, it was announced that the 'patient referral card' has been successfully distributed to all sports federations and action-related associations sanctioned by the Bangladesh National Sports Council. These federations can utilise the card to facilitate player referrals to the clinic for necessary treatment.