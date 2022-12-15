AROUND THE TOWN

Events

TBS Report
15 December, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 11:01 am

AROUND THE TOWN

Events happening in Dhaka

TBS Report
15 December, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 11:01 am
AROUND THE TOWN

Event

'SEU Cultural Fest 2022', a music, dance and art competition for university students
Venue: Southeast University BCPR Department, Banani
Date: 18 – 31 December
Time: 10 AM – 6 PM

'Problematic Loveletters', launching of a poetry book  by Venessa Kaiser 

Venue: Urban Spoon, Banani

Date: 23 December

Time: 5:00 PM – 10:00PM

'Joyoddhoni 2022', an event featuring art competition, dance performance by Alifia Squad, and a concert featuring Chithipoth The Folk, Nemesis and Artcell

Venue: Infinity Rooftop, Le Méridien Dhaka, Airport road

Date: 16 December

Time: 2:30 PM –10 PM

'Bijoy Ride 2022', a cycle rally organised by BDCyclists
Starting point: Manik Mia Avenue
Date: 16 December
Time: 8 AM

'Banglalink Football Carnival', featuring EDM, fireworks and live performance of Artcell, Nemesis. Warfaze, Avoid Rafa, Cryptic Fate and Calypso

Venue: International Convention City Bashundhara

Date: 18 December

Time: 2 PM – 11 PM

Art 

'19th Asian Art Biennale Bangladesh', the biggest international art event in Asia featuring participation from 114 countries
Venue: Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Segunbagicha
Date: 8 December – 7 January 2023

Time: 11AM – 8PM (3 PM to 8 PM on Fridays)

'Urban Sketching Workshop – 01'
Venue: Day 01 – Bahadur Shah Park and St Thomas' Cathedral, Johnson Road, 

Day 02 – Beauty Boarding, Northbrook Hall (Laal kuthi) and Mongolabash Banglabazar and Farashgonj
Date: 23 – 24 December
Time: 9 AM

'Sangram', a solo exhibition of artworks of Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin 

Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi

Date: 13 – 31 December

Time: 11 AM – 8 PM 

'Mayabi Bansai', an exhibition of Laila Ahmed's Bonsai 

Venue:  270 Malibagh, Shapnil Apartment, rooftop

Date: 15 – 17 December

Time: 10 AM – 8 PM

Music

'Bijoy Ullash 22', a concert featuring Shironamhin, Aftermath, Warsite, Encore, A K Rahul, Velvet Wing, Aindrajalik, A T A, SHREDS, Philosophers, Beat Philes, Amra Bhinno, Error 404 and Chronic

Venue: Nawab Habibullah Model School and College, Uttara
Date: 15 December
Time: 1 PM

Theatre

'Rajdrohi', an original play by Ethic

Venue: Shilpakala Academy, Shegunbagicha

Date: 16 December

Time: 7 PM

