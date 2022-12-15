AROUND THE TOWN
Events happening in Dhaka
Event
'SEU Cultural Fest 2022', a music, dance and art competition for university students
Venue: Southeast University BCPR Department, Banani
Date: 18 – 31 December
Time: 10 AM – 6 PM
'Problematic Loveletters', launching of a poetry book by Venessa Kaiser
Venue: Urban Spoon, Banani
Date: 23 December
Time: 5:00 PM – 10:00PM
'Joyoddhoni 2022', an event featuring art competition, dance performance by Alifia Squad, and a concert featuring Chithipoth The Folk, Nemesis and Artcell
Venue: Infinity Rooftop, Le Méridien Dhaka, Airport road
Date: 16 December
Time: 2:30 PM –10 PM
'Bijoy Ride 2022', a cycle rally organised by BDCyclists
Starting point: Manik Mia Avenue
Date: 16 December
Time: 8 AM
'Banglalink Football Carnival', featuring EDM, fireworks and live performance of Artcell, Nemesis. Warfaze, Avoid Rafa, Cryptic Fate and Calypso
Venue: International Convention City Bashundhara
Date: 18 December
Time: 2 PM – 11 PM
Art
'19th Asian Art Biennale Bangladesh', the biggest international art event in Asia featuring participation from 114 countries
Venue: Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Segunbagicha
Date: 8 December – 7 January 2023
Time: 11AM – 8PM (3 PM to 8 PM on Fridays)
'Urban Sketching Workshop – 01'
Venue: Day 01 – Bahadur Shah Park and St Thomas' Cathedral, Johnson Road,
Day 02 – Beauty Boarding, Northbrook Hall (Laal kuthi) and Mongolabash Banglabazar and Farashgonj
Date: 23 – 24 December
Time: 9 AM
'Sangram', a solo exhibition of artworks of Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin
Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi
Date: 13 – 31 December
Time: 11 AM – 8 PM
'Mayabi Bansai', an exhibition of Laila Ahmed's Bonsai
Venue: 270 Malibagh, Shapnil Apartment, rooftop
Date: 15 – 17 December
Time: 10 AM – 8 PM
Music
'Bijoy Ullash 22', a concert featuring Shironamhin, Aftermath, Warsite, Encore, A K Rahul, Velvet Wing, Aindrajalik, A T A, SHREDS, Philosophers, Beat Philes, Amra Bhinno, Error 404 and Chronic
Venue: Nawab Habibullah Model School and College, Uttara
Date: 15 December
Time: 1 PM
Theatre
'Rajdrohi', an original play by Ethic
Venue: Shilpakala Academy, Shegunbagicha
Date: 16 December
Time: 7 PM