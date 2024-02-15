AmCham leadership meets industries minister

15 February, 2024, 08:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) leadership, led by the President Syed Ershad Ahmed, today met Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at his office to congratulate and had a discussion about Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) - status of Bangladesh and scope of further improvement and the overall bilateral economic situation.

They also deliberated how AmCham can play a constructive role on these vital issues and build Bangladesh on its unique status of regional and global importance, said a press release.

The AmCham Journal January issue and a bouquet were handed over to the minister during the meeting where he also made a few inspiring remarks and shared few aspects on new opportunities in Bangladesh for U.S. business and how both the counterparts can work closely to improve the overall FDI and bilateral business environment in Bangladesh.

